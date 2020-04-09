This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 9 April, 2020
U2 are donating €10 million to fund PPE for healthcare workers in Ireland

The money will be spent securing personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.

By Press Association Thursday 9 Apr 2020, 12:20 PM
1 hour ago 13,064 Views 108 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5070790
Image: PA
Image: PA

U2 HAVE DONATED €10 million to support health care workers battling coronavirus in Ireland.

The money will be used to source and buy personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline staff.

A spokeswoman for the band confirmed the move to the PA news agency.

RTE has reported the donation is part of an initiative involving Irish aircraft leasing company Avolon, which is working with public and private companies to raise funds to buy tonnes of PPE equipment from China.

The first consignment arrived at Dublin Airport earlier in the week.

 

The Irish Government is already spending more than €200 million securing additional PPE from China, with Aer Lingus transporting the stock from Beijing to Dublin on dozens of flights.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar welcomed the initiative involving Avolon.

He tweeted: “Govt has ordered what in normal times would be a 13-year supply of PPE. Even so, all assistance from private sector and general public is welcome.

“We’d rather be using it than looking for it.

“And, when it’s all over we can build a stockpile and help out other countries in need too.”

Press Association

