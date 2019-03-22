U2 top list of millionaire Irish entertainers, with estimated worth of €662m

U2 HAVE TOPPED the list of Ireland’s wealthiest entertainers, and have increased their worth by €15 million compared to last year according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

The 2019 list, which will be published in full this weekend, says that the band now having a combined wealth of an estimated €662m.

This follows a 60-date tour of North America and Europe that sold 923,000 tickets and grossed €113m – making them one of the highest-earning acts in the world last year.

Liam Neeson, Enya and Sir Van Morrison also feature on the list, while Bob Geldof is a new entry to this year’s entertainment top ten, at eighth place, with an estimated value of €57m.

Niall Horan and Sir Daniel Day-Lewis are on the list of Ireland’s top 10 richest entertainers – but both fall just short of the €57m entry point for the overall 2019 list of Ireland’s richest 300.

Source: The Sunday Times

Day-Lewis has an estimated wealth of €56m, but has disappeared from public view since retiring on the 2017 release of Phantom Thread.

Former One Direction singer Horan, also worth €56m, has sold three million copies of his debut album Flicker, and his 81-show world tour last year took $24.7m at the box office.

The Sunday Times Irish Rich List surveys the wealth of the 300 richest individuals and families on the island of Ireland in a variety of areas including entertainment, sport, business, technology and construction.