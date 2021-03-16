#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 16 March 2021
Advertisement

Uber grants UK drivers employee status in world first

It is a massive change in the business model of the ride-hailing app.

By AFP Tuesday 16 Mar 2021, 10:39 PM
27 minutes ago 1,793 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5383790
Image: PA
Image: PA

UBER SAID TODAY it is granting its UK drivers employee status, with benefits including a minimum wage – a world first for the US ride-hailing giant. 

Weeks after a top court ruling that could shake up Britain’s wider “gig economy” of 5.5 million people, Uber said its drivers would also get holiday pay and a pension. 

It is a massive change in the business model of a company which had argued before Britain’s Supreme Court that its drivers were self-employed. 

From Wednesday, “more than 70,000 drivers in the UK will be treated as workers, earning at least the national living wage when driving with Uber,” the taxi app said in a statement. 

“This is a floor and not a ceiling, with drivers able to earn more.” The court ruled last month that Uber’s drivers are entitled to worker’s rights. 

The decision capped a protracted legal battle between UK drivers and the Silicon Valley taxi and delivery company. The UK’s minimum hourly wage will rise slightly from April to £8.91 (€10.40). 

On average, drivers earn £17 per hour in London and £14 in the rest of the UK, according to Uber. 

‘Flexibility remains’

Uber said its action over workers’ rights “means drivers will earn with greater security, helping them to plan for their futures while maintaining the flexibility that is integral to the private-hire industry. 

“Uber has consulted thousands of drivers over the last several weeks, who said they wanted these additional benefits but without any loss of flexibility,” it added. 

The higher costs for Uber come as it faces sliding driver bookings owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, despite strong demand for the Uber Eats food delivery service during national lockdowns. 

Uber is meanwhile calling for companies in the sector to form a joint fund that would allow drivers who work for different apps to be able to access protections and benefits such as paid holidays. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

It comes as couriers for the Deliveroo food app await a Court of Appeal ruling in London for the right to collective bargaining. 

In a first for the European Union, Spain’s government earlier this month announced a deal that will recognise riders working for food delivery firms such as Deliveroo and UberEats as salaried staff following complaints about their working conditions. 

In Italy, prosecutors have told Uber Eats and other food delivery platforms their couriers were employees and not independent workers, fining them 733 million euros for breach of labour safety rules.

The United Nations has called for urgent international regulations ensuring fair conditions for workers paid via digital platforms such as food delivery apps. 

© – AFP, 2020

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie