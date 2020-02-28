This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 28 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Student housing crisis: 'We have students who are sleeping in cars, on their friends' floors'

UCD’s Welfare Officer said that students are coming to her office with sleeping bags.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 28 Feb 2020, 6:10 AM
34 minutes ago 1,067 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5024454
Image: Shutterstock/New Africa
Image: Shutterstock/New Africa

SOME STUDENTS IN UCD are sleeping rough, in their cars and on their friends’ floors as they can’t afford accommodation, the university’s students’ union has warned. 

Yesterday, students at UCD took part in a tent protest after it emerged rents at campus accommodation are to increase by 12% in the next three years. 

For this academic year 2019/20, it costs between €6,745 and €11,591 in rent for the two semesters in UCD. Most who stay on campus will be paying more than €7,000 to do so.

Even at the lowest end, that’s €749 a month, meaning that rents have risen 76% at UCD in the past decade.

UCD Student Union’s welfare officer, Una Carroll, told TheJournal.ie that some students – who aren’t in on-campus accommodation – have even told her they have stayed in Dublin Airport for the night as they had no alternative arrangements for the night and they face a long commute.

She outlined the types of issues that she sees in her role at the university. “The general and most common example is students presenting at risk or who are homeless,” she said.

“Around 9/10 students that come in here [do so due to] financial difficulties. Recently we’ve had an increase in the number of students arriving in our door carrying sleeping bags instead of their books.

“We have students who are sleeping in cars, their friend’s cars, [or] on the floors of their friends’ accommodation.”

Last weekend, TheJournal.ie looked at the cost of on-campus student accommodation nationwide. We found that it can cost between €5,982 and €8,226 at Trinity College Dublin, between €2,600 and €4,900 at Maynooth University, and from €3,750 (for a twin bedroom shared with another) to €6,942 at NUI Galway.

President of UCD Students’ Union Joanna Siewierska highlighted the pressure of the cost of on-campus accommodation. “One of the key issues is that we are only providing accommodation which is at the top scale. We are not providing accommodation for students which is subsidised,” she said.

“It’s a very targeted plan to have accommodation which is the most expensive,” she added. “This is a public institution and not a business. Our role is to provide education. We have excellent courses and lecturers here. And there are those who have the grades and the ambition to want to succeed here and they should be able to do that. 

“We are only accessible to those who can afford the rent. If you’re from a rural town – the message is – if you can’t afford it then don’t come here.”

Students at UCD are preparing for a large-scale demonstration next week.

They are demanding a reversal of the 12% increase to campus rents as well as the establishment of a rental support scheme to support student renters. 

Also this week, students called on the University of Limerick to reverse a decision to add a second bed to some of the single rooms in its accommodation.

In a statement UL Student life said it is “appalled” at the situation and said the announcement came too late in the year to allow students time to find alternative arrangements for September.  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie