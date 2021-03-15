#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 15 March 2021
Uganda’s opposition leader Bobi Wine arrested during protest

Wine has disputed the official results of January’s presidential election, which he says he won.

By Press Association Monday 15 Mar 2021, 11:39 AM
Uganda’s main opposition leader Bobi Wine
Image: AP/Nicholas Bamulanzeki via PA Images
Image: AP/Nicholas Bamulanzeki via PA Images

UGANDAN OPPOSITION FIGURE Bobi Wine has been arrested while leading a protest in the capital, Kampala.

The Daily Monitor newspaper published a photo of the moment Wine was taken away by police while he held a poster saying “Bring back our people”.

Wine is protesting against the detention of many of his supporters before, during and after the presidential election in January in which he challenged long-time leader Yoweri Museveni.

The election was won by Museveni but Wine has disputed the official results, saying they are fraudulent and that he actually won the election.

Authorities accuse Wine, a singer and MP whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, of trying to lead violent protests that could cause the collapse of Museveni’s government.

Wine says he is leading a non-violent movement.

