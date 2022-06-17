Patient care in University Hospital Limerick compromised due to overcrowding

THE DIGNITY AND privacy of patients in the emergency department of University Hospital Limerick is being compromised due to severe overcrowding, an inspection has found.

HIQA, the state’s health service watchdog, has today published a searing report of its inspection of the hospital’s emergency department, which found that the “overcrowded and understaffed” emergency department posed a significant risk to the provision of safe, person-centred care.

The health and welfare of people receiving care in the department was at risk, the report said.

Demand for services exceeded capacity on the day of the inspection, which was a major factor in overcrowding there.

The unannounced inspection took place on 15 March this year, to follow up on issues of overcrowding and to assess preparations for the risk of additional severe crowding over the bank holiday weekend of 17 to 20 March 2022, HIQA said in a statement.

According to the report, ineffective patient flow and decreased inpatient bed capacity significantly contributed to overcrowding.

HIQA reported compliance with four key standards from the National Standards for Safer Better Healthcare. Contingency measures were in place to mitigate the impacts of crowding in the emergency department.

This included insufficient nurse staffing levels, which HIQA said had been a regular problem over the preceding weeks.

HIQA said in a statement that “the dignity, privacy and confidentiality of patients attending and receiving care in the emergency department was compromised.

“HIQA was not assured that the hospital had enacted measures to sufficiently manage overcrowding in the emergency department and the related patient safety risks posed by overcrowding.”



Moreover, HIQA was not assured that the department had “adequate measures in place to address the issues of ineffective patient flow, insufficient nurse staffing levels and prolonged waiting times, all of which contributed to the overcrowding of the emergency department.”

Following the inspection, HIQA escalated concerns to University Limerick Hospitals Group and the HSE, seeking assurances that the hospital and wider region would be supported to address the issues raised in the report.

Earlier this week, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation said the HSE was not doing enough to combat persistent overcrowding in hospitals, citing UHL as a particularly bad case.

There are 78 patients on trolleys in UHL today, according to the INMO’s trolley watch – 41 in the emergency department and 37 elsewhere in the hospital.

UHL is the only 24/7 emergency department in the midwest.