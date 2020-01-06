Limerick University Hospital restricts visitors until further notice as they deal with high numbers of patients with flu

VISITING HAS BEEN banned at University Hospital Limerick until further notice.

The restriction was put in place today as the hospital continues to manage high volumes of patients with the flu, some of whom have been admitted to the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

“As flu can be carried in to the hospital, it is necessary with immediate effect to impose these strict visitor restrictions,” said a UHL spokesperson.

“We apologise for any inconvenience or anxiety the restrictions may cause patients and their loved ones. However, these measures are being taken in the interests of patient safety and we appeal to the public for their co-operation at this time.”

The visiting ban includes the Emergency Department at UHL with the exception of people visiting patients who are at end-of-life, critically ill and confused patients (e.g. dementia). Parents visiting paediatric patients are also exempt.

Hospitals Dublin and Cork also restricted visitors over the weekend as they continue to deal with high numbers of patients with flu.

The current flu season, which arrived three to four weeks early this year, has led to the death of 22 people to date, 17 of those aged 65 years and older.

A UHL spokesperson said that infection prevention and control measures are in place and every effort is being made to manage and contain the spread of the flu, “however such is the volume of patients with flu and flu-like symptoms, we are cohorting these patients where no isolation facilities are available.”

“The predominant strain is influenza A. A small number of patients have become seriously ill, including some who have required treatment in the intensive care unit.”

“This demonstrates how serious flu can be and we are encouraging members of the public, especially those in at-risk groups, to get the flu vaccine if they have not already done so.”

People with flu-like symptoms have been advised to contact their GP by phone and avoid presenting at the Emergency Department at UHL.

This peak in flu activity coincides with what is traditionally a busy New Year period in our hospitals. UHL has been experiencing a high number of patients attending the ED in recent days. We have admitted a lot of seriously ill patients , many of who remain in the ED awaiting a bed.

Minister of Health Simon Harris said that in some cases of flu, the patient will be able to effectively treat themselves at home, and it’s best to visit UnderTheWeather.ie before attending your GP or, if needed, an ED.

- With reporting from Adam Daly