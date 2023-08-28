UK's air traffic control hit by 'nationwide' technical fault

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 24 minutes ago
AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLERS across the UK are currently experiencing a technical fault, which one airline has described as a “nationwide” issue.
The UK’s National Air Traffic Services (NATS) said it is experiencing a “technical issue” and has applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety.
It said in a statement: “We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety.
“Engineers are working to find and fix the fault. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”
The PA news agency understands passengers boarding flights to the UK have been told of the fault.
Over the next hour, one Aer Lingus flight from Cork and two Aer Lingus flights from Dublin are due to land at London’s Heathrow airport.
A Ryanair flight from Shannon was due into London’s Gatwick airport at 12.45pm. This is now expected to land at 1.45pm.
An Air Lingus flight from Dublin is due into Manchester airport at 1.55pm.
In a statement, Aer Lingus said it is aware of the “failure involving UK National Air Traffic Service, which is outside of Aer Lingus’ control and causing severe restrictions on all flights into the UK and flying over UK airspace today”.
“We are asking all passengers to check the status of their flight before coming to the airport as delays and cancellations are likely,” it said.
Passengers with cancelled flights will be contacted directly by Aer Lingus, the airline said.
Airline Loganair has warned customers they may experience delays as a “network-wide failure” has affected air-traffic control systems this morning.
The Glasgow-based airline posted on X, formerly Twitter: “There has been a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems this morning.
“Although we are hopeful of being able to operate most intra-Scotland flights on the basis of local co-ordination and with a minimum of disruption, north-south and international flights maybe subject to delays.
“If you are flying with us today, please check our website for the latest information about your flight before setting off for the airport.”
British Airways said in a statement: “We are working closely with NATS to understand the impact of a technical issue that is affecting UK airspace and will keep our customers up to date with the latest information.”
Ryanair has been contacted for comment.
With reporting by Hayley Halpin
