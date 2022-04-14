UK to send asylum seekers crossing the Channel to Rwanda for processing

RWANDA HAS SIGNED a multi-million-dollar deal with Britain to host asylum seekers and migrants who cross the Channel in small boats to be flown for processing to Rwanda.

Home Secretary Priti Patel is expected to sign a deal with Rwanda during a visit today, with people seeking sanctuary in the UK to be sent more than 4,000 miles.

“Rwanda welcomes this partnership with the United Kingdom to host asylum seekers and migrants, and offer them legal pathways to residence” in Rwanda, Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta said in a statement released during Patel’s visit.

The announcement came hours before a scheduled speech by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlining his government’s plan to tackle illegal migration and small boat crossings of the Channel.

The government is pushing ahead with its plans to open an offshore detention centre in Rwanda. This horrific plan will only inflict further suffering and torture on refugees and asylum seekers.



Join us today at 6pm outside the Home Office to say NO TO OFFSHORING! pic.twitter.com/2L2WlPWd42 — #BlackLivesMatterUK (@ukblm) April 14, 2022

The deal with Rwanda will be funded by the UK to the tune of up to £120 million (around €144 million), with migrants “integrated into communities across the country,” according to the statement released by Kigali.

“This is about ensuring that people are protected, respected, and empowered to further their own ambitions and settle permanently in Rwanda if they choose,” said Biruta.

Asylum seekers who remain in the UK while their claims are considered could be housed in stricter reception centres under the plans. The first will reportedly open in the village of Linton-on-Ouse, in North Yorkshire.

Johnson was elected partly on promises to curb illegal immigration, but his term has so far been marked by record numbers of Channel crossings.

News of the scheme quickly drew derision from the Opposition as well as refugee advocates, including the Bishop of Durham, Paul Butler, who told the BBC it would not work.

Human rights campaigners have described the British Government’s plan as “barbaric”, “cowardly” “shockingly ill-conceived”.

Steve Valdez-Symonds, Amnesty International UK’s refugee and migrant rights director, said that the African nation had a “dismal human rights record”.

In a statement to the PA news agency, Valdez-Symonds said: “Sending people to another country – let alone one with such a dismal human rights record – for asylum ‘processing’ is the very height of irresponsibility and shows how far removed from humanity and reality the [British] Government now is on asylum issues.”

