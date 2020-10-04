#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 4 October 2020
Advertisement

Boris Johnson says EU-UK trade deal 'there to be done'

Intense talks are now set to take place in coming days in a bid to reach a deal.

By Press Association Sunday 4 Oct 2020, 3:32 PM
41 minutes ago 2,740 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5223304
Both the EU and the UK are stressing that they want a deal.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Both the EU and the UK are stressing that they want a deal.
Both the EU and the UK are stressing that they want a deal.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

THE UK PRIME Minister Boris Johnson has said a UK-EU trade deal is “there to be done” but said the UK could “prosper mightily” if no deal is reached, as the two sides agreed to intensify talks.

Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen spoke via video conference yesterday to take stock of progress in the negotiations following the final scheduled round of talks between Brussels and the UK this week.

Following their conversation on Saturday, the pair have tasked their chief negotiators with working “intensively” to resolve the remaining differences in the post-Brexit trade talks.

Speaking to the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Johnson said: “I think it’s there to be done. Alas, there are some difficult issues that need to be fixed.

“There is no question that the EU needs to understand that we’re utterly serious about needing to control our own laws and our own regulations.

“And similarly they need to understand that the repatriation of the UK’s fisheries which were lost in 1973 is very important.”

Fishing rights, state aid and governance continue to be vexed issues between the two sides as they look to ratify a new trading relationship before the transition period ends on 31 December.

Responding to a comment made by Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte that a UK-EU trade deal is a “geopolitical necessity,” Johnson told the BBC: “Good for Mark, in which case I hope that they’ll agree to the deal that we’ve set out.

“I hope that they’ll agree to the deal that we’ve set out because it’s a very good deal for the EU.

“All we’re asking our friends and partners to offer is terms that they’ve already offered to Canada which is you know a long way away from here.

“We’re very close to our European friends and partners, we’ve been members of the EU for 45 years, I see no reason why we shouldn’t get those sorts of terms.”

He added: “I don’t want the Australian-WTO type outcome, particularly, but we can more than live with it.”

Related Reads

03.10.20 UK and EU promise 'intensive' negotiations in bid to reach agreement on key issues
03.10.20 Neale Richmond: Government can only do so much, businesses must now prepare for Brexit

UK negotiator Lord Frost tweeted following the leader’s statement to confirm that discussions with his EU counterpart Michel Barnier would “begin as soon as we can next week”.

Following talks between Johnson and von der Leyen yesterday, the pair tasked their chief negotiators with working “intensively” to resolve remaining differences.

But in the weekend’s joint statement between Downing Street and the European Commission, there was no mention of a target date for a resolution.

“The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, spoke today about the state of play in the negotiations on the future relationship between the UK and the EU,” they said.

“They agreed on the importance of finding an agreement, if at all possible, as a strong basis for a strategic EU-UK relationship in future.

“They endorsed the assessment of both chief negotiators that progress had been made in recent weeks but that significant gaps remained, notably but not only in the areas of fisheries, the level playing field, and governance.

“They instructed their chief negotiators to work intensively in order to try to bridge those gaps.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“They agreed to speak on a regular basis on this issue.”

The shared decision by Johnson and von der Leyen to intensify the talks could pave the way for what is dubbed “the tunnel”, where the negotiating teams enter a media and briefing-free blackout in a bid to work out compromises on the outstanding differences.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie