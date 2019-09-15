This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 15 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Do you think the UK will leave the EU on 31 October?

Boris Johnson has been adamant that the UK will be leaving “come what may” on that date, but it still remains uncertain.

By Sean Murray Sunday 15 Sep 2019, 9:26 AM
27 minutes ago 5,024 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4810367
Image: Jon Super/PA Images
Image: Jon Super/PA Images

PRIME MINISTER BORIS Johnson has repeated again and again that the UK will leave the EU on 31 October – deal or no deal.

The chances of a deal being put in place appear slim for now and, as TheJournal.ie reported yesterday, there are a number of possible outcomes from an early election to a Brexit delay altogether.

Johnson told the Mail on Sunday that despite parliament passing legislation to block a no-deal Brexit on 31 October, he would seek to leave anyway on that date even if no agreement had been reached with the EU. 

He had wanted to call an election and that’s still possible – but that could mean there’ll be a different person in Number 10 by Halloween who’d have a different plan for Brexit altogether.

So, what do you think? Do you think the UK will leave the EU on 31 October?


Poll Results:

No (367)
Yes (122)
Not sure (52)



  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie