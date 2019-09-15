Poll: Do you think the UK will leave the EU on 31 October?

PRIME MINISTER BORIS Johnson has repeated again and again that the UK will leave the EU on 31 October – deal or no deal.

The chances of a deal being put in place appear slim for now and, as TheJournal.ie reported yesterday, there are a number of possible outcomes from an early election to a Brexit delay altogether.

Johnson told the Mail on Sunday that despite parliament passing legislation to block a no-deal Brexit on 31 October, he would seek to leave anyway on that date even if no agreement had been reached with the EU.

He had wanted to call an election and that’s still possible – but that could mean there’ll be a different person in Number 10 by Halloween who’d have a different plan for Brexit altogether.

So, what do you think? Do you think the UK will leave the EU on 31 October?

