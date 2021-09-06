UK expected to announce further extensions on post-Brexit grace periods, Varadkar says

THE UNITED KINGDOM is expected to announce further extensions to post-Brexit grace periods, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

Varadkar was speaking after he met with British Cabinet member Michael Gove today during his first in-person Irish trade mission to the UK since before the Covid-19 pandemic began.

“The expectation is that the United Kingdom will announce a further extension of the grade periods, not just in relation to Northern Ireland but also imports from the EU and Ireland into the UK,” the Tánaiste told RTÉ News.

He said he believes the business community, in Northern Ireland and the Republic, will welcome any extension, but he added: “However, it’s important that we use the period of any extension that may occur really to get down to business to try to put in place more permanent arrangements to make sure the protocol is made more workable.”

Varadkar said he got a sense of “reassurance” from Gove that “the UK government doesn’t want to walk away from the protocol, but does want to make it more workable, particularly for businesses in Northern Ireland”.

Press Association has reported that an announcement on the extension of grace periods allowing a range of products, including sausages, to continue being shipped across the Irish Sea could come as soon as tomorrow.

EU rules prevent chilled meat products being imported into the single market and the terms of Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit arrangements mean following Brussels’ regulations.

Sausage shipments could have been halted when the current extension to the grace period expires at the end of September.

The Northern Ireland Protocol effectively keeps Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market for goods, avoiding a hard border with Ireland at the extent of additional bureaucratic barriers for goods crossing from Great Britain.

Controversy

Varadkar’s trade meetings today come after heavy criticism over the weekend for his attendance at a music festival in London.

He was criticised by people from the Irish music and live entertainment industry after a photo of him at the Mighty Hoopla festival in Brockwell Park on Saturday was widely shared online.

After almost 18 months of uncertainty, the Government last week announced plans for the entertainment industry to reopen here.

However, festivals such as Electric Picnic were cancelled. EP was initially due to take place in Stradbally over the weekend but the date was pushed back to later this month before it was cancelled altogether.

People attending Mighty Hoopla had to present proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test result. Cheryl Cole, Alexandra Burke and Atomic Kitten were among the acts at the one-day festival.

With reporting by Órla Ryan and Press Association