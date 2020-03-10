This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
UK charity farm thanks public for help after toilet roll theft

Heeley City Farm linked the theft over the weekend to recent incidents of panic buying of toilet rolls due to coronavirus concerns.

By Press Association Tuesday 10 Mar 2020, 7:26 PM
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

A NOT-FOR-profit city farm in the UK has thanked the public for donations after thieves stole all the toilet rolls from the popular visitor attraction.

Heeley City Farm, in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, said people had donated money and toilet rolls after it revealed that replacing the stolen items would have a “big impact” on the organisation.

The charity linked the theft to recent “unnecessary” panic-buying of toilet rolls amid coronavirus fears and urged people not to help themselves.

In a post on Facebook, the farm said: “Over the weekend, the farm has had all the toilet rolls stolen from the toilet blocks.

“We know that people are concerned about the current coronavirus situation, and that there have been unnecessary incidences of panic buying of such products across the country, however, incidents on the farm like this have a big impact on our service users, visitors and a knock-on effect on what we do as an organisation.

“Our charity receives no core funding, so things like toilet rolls, cleaning materials, etc, come out of the same funds that keep our charitable activities going.

“Having to replace stolen items does have a big impact on our costs.

“We would like to request that you don’t help yourselves to the toilet rolls in our onsite toilets. Thank you.”

In a later post on Tuesday afternoon, the farm revealed people had donated toilet rolls and money after hearing about the theft.

It said: “Thank you to everyone for your support and kindness. This is phenomenal and we are truly overwhelmed by your kindness.”

Heeley City Farm was founded in 1981 and is now an established community, not-for-profit charity and visitor attraction based on a working farm, a mile from Sheffield city centre.

