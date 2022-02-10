Prince Charles tests positive for Covid-19 for a second time

UK's Home Secretary Priti Patel and Prince Charles at a reception in the British Museum on 9 February

UK's Home Secretary Priti Patel and Prince Charles at a reception in the British Museum on 9 February

PRINCE CHARLES HAS tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time and is now self-isolating.

The 73-year-old first contracted the virus in 2020 and has now been reinfected two years later.

He attended an event yesterday evening where he was in close contact with UK politicians Rishi Sunak and Priti Patel.

A message on his official Twitter page today said: “This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating.”

Advertisement

“HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”

Clarence House confirmed that Charles is triple vaccinated.

It did not confirm if he has been in contact with the Queen recently.

Yesterday evening, Charles met scores of people and was accompanied by Camilla at a reception in the British Museum to celebrate the British Asian Trust (BAT).

Camilla has carried on with scheduled engagements today. She visited Paddington Haven, a sexual assault referral centre in West London, where she met former Love Island star Zara McDermott and discussed her experience of revenge porn and assault.

Charles was in close contact with Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Home Secretary Priti Patel and former Liverpool footballer Ian Rush.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

When he contracted Covid-19 in March 2020, he suffered a mild form of the virus and described how he lost his sense of taste and smell.

Covid reinfections – where someone tests positive for Covid-19 more than 90 days after a previous positive result – currently represent around 10% of daily cases in England.

Of the 14.8 million infection episodes in England since the start of the pandemic, 588,114 (4.0%) are likely reinfections.