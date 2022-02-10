#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Thursday 10 February 2022
Advertisement

Prince Charles tests positive for Covid-19 for a second time

He was in close contact with UK politicians Rishi Sunak and Priti Patel at an event yesterday.

By Press Association Thursday 10 Feb 2022, 1:28 PM
1 hour ago 8,958 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5679536
UK's Home Secretary Priti Patel and Prince Charles at a reception in the British Museum on 9 February
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
UK's Home Secretary Priti Patel and Prince Charles at a reception in the British Museum on 9 February
UK's Home Secretary Priti Patel and Prince Charles at a reception in the British Museum on 9 February
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

PRINCE CHARLES HAS tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time and is now self-isolating.

The 73-year-old first contracted the virus in 2020 and has now been reinfected two years later.

He attended an event yesterday evening where he was in close contact with UK politicians Rishi Sunak and Priti Patel.

A message on his official Twitter page today said: “This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating.”

“HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”

Clarence House confirmed that Charles is triple vaccinated.

It did not confirm if he has been in contact with the Queen recently.

Yesterday evening, Charles met scores of people and was accompanied by Camilla at a reception in the British Museum to celebrate the British Asian Trust (BAT).

Camilla has carried on with scheduled engagements today. She visited Paddington Haven, a sexual assault referral centre in West London, where she met former Love Island star Zara McDermott and discussed her experience of revenge porn and assault.

Charles was in close contact with Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Home Secretary Priti Patel and former Liverpool footballer Ian Rush.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

When he contracted Covid-19 in March 2020, he suffered a mild form of the virus and described how he lost his sense of taste and smell.

Covid reinfections – where someone tests positive for Covid-19 more than 90 days after a previous positive result – currently represent around 10% of daily cases in England.

Of the 14.8 million infection episodes in England since the start of the pandemic, 588,114 (4.0%) are likely reinfections.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie