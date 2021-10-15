UK Conservative MP 'stabbed multiple times' in incident at constituency meeting - reports

A CONSERVATIVE MP has reportedly been stabbed multiple times in an incident at a meeting in his constituency, according to UK media reports.

Sky News reports that David Amess, who represents Southend West in Essex, was attacked today at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea during a constituency meeting.

A man's been arrested following an incident in #LeighonSea.



We were called to reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Rd North shortly after 12.05pm.



A man was arrested shortly after & we're not looking for anyone else.



We'll bring you more info when we have it. pic.twitter.com/U3dU7btoz7 — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) October 15, 2021

Amess (69) has been receiving treatment for his injuries at the scene, according to reports.

In a statement, Essex Police said a man had been arrested following an incident at Leigh-on-Sea.

“We were called to reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Rd North shortly after 12.05pm.

“A man was arrested shortly after & we’re not looking for anyone else.”

Police are believed to be at the scene and the road surrounding the location has been closed off.

One witness called the incident “very distressing” and described seeing someone being taken out of the building and put into the back of a police car, before he was asked to leave the area.

“At that point obviously we knew something serious had happened,” he told the radio station LBC.

“Within five minutes we’d been informed by someone who was actually in the building what had happened and apparently he (Sir David Amess) had been stabbed quite a few times. It‘s very distressing that’s for sure.”

He added: “It’s a nice area… it’s not something that you’d see happening round this area that’s for sure.

“It’s just a residential street with a Methodist church on the road and you don’t often hear of things like this going on down this way.

“To have it next door to where you’re working is obviously very upsetting and very unlike what it’s like round here. It’s very odd and it’s very distressing, that’s for sure.”

Conservative councillor John Lamb, who is at the scene where Amess was stabbed, described him as an “amicable” family man.

He told the PA news agency that he got the call about the “dreadful” attack just after midday and rushed to the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, but that the surrounding roads had already been cordoned off by police.

Lamb said the MP had not been taken to hospital, but that there were two ambulances at the scene and “they’ve been working on him all that time here”.

“He’s a family man, he’s got four daughters and a son,” he told the PA news agency.

“He’s always trying to help people and especially refugees he’s tried to help. He’s a very amicable person and he does stick by his guns, he says what he believes and he sticks by it.”

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “Horrific and deeply shocking news. “Thinking of David, his family and his staff.”

Former prime minister David Cameron said: “Very alarming and worrying news reports coming from Leigh-on-Sea. My thoughts and prayers are with Sir David Amess and his family.”

Brendan Cox, widower of late Labour MP Jo Cox, who was murdered in an attack in 2016, described the stabbing as “as cowardly as it gets”.

He tweeted: “Attacking our elected representatives is an attack on democracy itself. There is no excuse, no justification.”