#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Sunday 29 November 2020
Advertisement

UK Culture Secretary to write to Netflix amid fears The Crown could damage the image of British royals

Oliver Dowden feels Netflix should put a ‘health warning’ before each episode of the series.

By AFP Sunday 29 Nov 2020, 3:21 PM
11 minutes ago 1,802 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5282717
Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in the Netflix series
Image: Netflix
Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in the Netflix series
Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in the Netflix series
Image: Netflix

THE UK’S HEALTH Secretary has indicated he will write to Netflix over its series The Crown because he feels it should make clear that much of its content is fiction.

Oliver Dowden said he fears that damage could be done to the image of British royal family without the warning.

He is expected to formally write to the US streaming company to request it adds a “health warning” before each episode of the acclaimed series.

“It’s a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that,” he told The Mail on Sunday today.

“Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact”.

The latest episode in the series, which follows the life of Queen Elizabeth II and her close family, revolves around Prince Charles and his doomed marriage to wife Diana.

Those close to the royal family reportedly fear that fabricated scenes are hurting the monarchy, particularly heir to the throne Prince Charles.

“It is quite sinister the way that [screenwriter Peter] Morgan is clearly using light entertainment to drive a very overt republican agenda and people just don’t see it,” an unnamed friend of the prince told The Mail on Sunday.

The friend added: “They have been lured in over the first few series until they can’t see how they are being manipulated. It is highly sophisticated propaganda.”

Although the series is largely sympathetic to Diana, her brother has also called for Netflix to make clear some scenes are fictional.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“It would help The Crown an enormous amount if at the beginning of each episode it stated that, ‘this isn’t true but is based around some real events’. Because then everyone would understand it’s drama for drama’s sake,” Charles Spencer told ITV.

More than 70 million households worldwide have watched The Crown, which is now on its fourth series, since it began in 2016, according to figures released by Netflix.

© AFP 2020 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie