This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 1 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'This deal ... you can't do it': Downing Street defends Brexit deal after Trump trade warning

Trump also launched an attack on opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn last night.

By AFP Friday 1 Nov 2019, 6:53 AM
1 hour ago 6,477 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4874712
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump
Image: Utrecht Robin via PA Images
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump
Image: Utrecht Robin via PA Images

DOWNING STREET HAS defended his Brexit deal with the EU, after US President Donald Trump warned it would make it impossible for the two nations to strike a future trade agreement.

The president, whose impeachment in the US has moved a stage closer following a key vote in Congress, waded into the British election campaign yesterday to criticise Johnson’s divorce terms with the European bloc.

“This deal… you can’t do it, you can’t trade. We can’t make a trade deal with the UK,” he said.

But a Downing Street spokesman later said the deal would allow the UK to strike “our own free trade deals around the world from which every part of the UK will benefit”.

Trump’s comments appear at odds with his previous pledge in September that he was working closely with Johnson to strike a “magnificent trade deal” once Britain left the EU.

The US president also launched a stinging attack on the country’s main opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn and urged Johnson to unite with eurosceptic hardliner Nigel Farage, a key figure in the 2016 referendum on European Union membership.

“Corbyn would be so bad for your country,” Trump told Farage during a phone interview broadcast on his talk show on British radio station LBC.

“He’d take you in such a bad way. He’d take you into such bad places.”

“I’d like to see you and Boris get together … I think it’d be a great thing,” Trump added.

Farage, whose new Brexit Party is campaigning for Britain to leave the EU without any deal in place, has urged Johnson to form an electoral alliance but has so far been rebuffed. 

He is due to launch his party’s election campaign today.

‘Trump trying to interfere’

Within minutes of the interview airing, Corbyn shot back on Twitter that “Trump is trying to interfere in Britain’s election to get his friend Boris Johnson elected”.

Johnson agreed new divorce terms with the bloc’s leaders earlier this month, ahead of the country’s scheduled departure yesterday.

Related Reads

29.10.19 Boris Johnson blasts 'unrelenting parliamentary obstructionism' as UK moves towards December election
28.10.19 Johnson loses Commons vote to hold December election as Labour MPs abstain

But he was unable to push the plan through parliament and instead opted to hold a snap pre-Christmas election, blaming his Labour rivals for the latest Brexit delay and promising to now take the country out by a new 31 January deadline.

“If you vote for us and we get our programme through, which we will … we can be out, at the absolute latest, by January next year,” Johnson said during a campaign stop yesterday at a hospital.

The Conservative leader is riding high in opinion polls going into the 12 December vote that will be Britain’s third in four years. 

But he risks a backlash over his unkept “do or die” promise to deliver Brexit on 31 October – and has again set himself up for another potential fall by promising to meet the next deadline.

Pro-EU campaigners and business executives have breathed a sigh of relief that Britain avoided a Halloween Brexit nightmare that could have seen it crash out of the EU after 46 years without a plan.

- © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie