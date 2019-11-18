'Debate her': After claims of 'sexism' the UK's debate over debates has reached the High Court

The LibDems' Debate Her billboard outside the Royal Courts of Justice.

DEBATES ABOUT DEBATES are nothing new in election campaigns. In fact, there’s frequently more talk about a debate before it happens than after it.

Now, as we approach the first televised debate of the UK general election campaign, we are still not clear about exactly who is taking part.

That’s because the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party (SNP) are taking a legal action today against their exclusion from tomorrow’s ITV debate.

Tomorrow’s programme at 8pm is being billed as Johnson V Corbyn: The ITV Debate but the two other largest parties are objecting to the format.

They are saying that it is undemocratic for them not be included with LibDem leader Jo Swinson previously saying that sexism was also at play in the decision.

The party has been running a social media #DebateHer campaign and last week launched a legal challenge that sought to have Swinson included.

“The TV debates offer the only chance for people to see how leaders compare to each other directly, in a neutral, equal and balanced format,” party president Sal Brinton said outside the Royal Courts of Justice

“For many people, this is the moment they decide how they will vote.”

The SNP has similarly attacked the decision not to include them with the SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford saying that “it’s about fairness for every voter and viewer across the country”.

ITV has defended the decision, saying there’ll be another programme after tomorrow’s debate called the ITV Election Interviews that will feature interviews with the other party leaders.

ITV is also planning a separate a seven-way election debate on Sunday 1 December that will feature those four parties as well as the Brexit Party, Greens and Plaid Cymru.

More to come

A High Court challenge is being heard today over the ITV debate but there’s more arguments to come as the debate schedule progresses.

The Liberal Democrats has sent a legal leader to the BBC over one of its debate programmes that’s scheduled to include Johnson and Corbyn only.

That debate is scheduled to take place on 6 December with the LibDems arguing that holding a debate involving only Johnson and Corbyn means no Remain voice will be present.

“Most voters see Brexit as the single biggest issue for the UK, their single biggest concern and the central issue for this election,” the LibDems letter to the BBC states.

The BBC’s approach is fundamentally disrespectful to the many millions of people who strongly support remaining in the EU. It ignores their concerns, their right to be heard and to be represented.

The BBC is also holding several other debates ahead of polling day on 12 December.

Next week, the BBC’s Question Time programme will have an election featuring the Conservative, Labour, SNP and the Lib Dem party leaders.

There’ll also be a seven-way debate on 29 December and another Question Time featuring an audience made up of people under 30.

BBC Northern Ireland is producing a Leaders’ Debate involving the main party leaders in Northern Ireland on Tuesday 10 December.

Sky News is holding a debate involving the Johnson, Corbyn and Swinson on 28 November.