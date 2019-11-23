'It's a sign of strength and maturity': Corbyn defends Brexit stance following Question Time controversy

Jeremy Corbyn at the launch of the party's youth manifesto this morning

LABOUR LEADER JEREMY Corbyn has defended his decision to remain “neutral” in a second EU referendum, saying it is a sign of “strength and maturity”.

The Labour leader came under fire after disclosing he would not take sides in the proposed public vote on a new Brexit deal which the party intends to negotiate with Brussels if it leads the next government.

He has faced repeated criticism for refusing to say which way he would vote, even though senior colleagues like shadow chancellor John McDonnell and shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry have said they would back ‘Remain’.

He sought to draw a line under the controversy when he appeared on BBC’s Question Time last night, saying he would be “neutral” so he could “credibly” deliver the result of the referendum, whatever the outcome.

But he faced mocking laughter from some in the studio audience as he sought to explain his position.

On an election campaign stop in Sheffield today, Corbyn insisted he is offering a “sensible way forward” which can finally bring the country together.

“I think being an honest broker and listening to everyone is actually a sign of strength and a sign of maturity,” he said.

“My role as the Labour prime minister would be to ensure that is carried out in a fair way, that the offers put are fair, and that I will carry out the result of that referendum.

“I think this is actually a sensible way forward that actually can bring people together.”

But Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the Labour leader’s stance “won’t wash” with the electorate.

“He has actively decided to be indecisive on the biggest issue of the day. It won’t wash with voters,” he told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Saturday programme.

“I think it is an absolute disaster. You can’t ask this country to be its prime minister while not having a view on the biggest issue of the day.”

‘Absence of leadership’

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson branded Corbyn a “bystander”, accusing him of “an absence of leadership” on what she said was the biggest issue facing the UK in generations.

“I think it is quite astonishing that Jeremy Corbyn is refusing to say… not even just refusing to say now where he stands on remaining or leaving the European Union, but is basically saying that he is never going to tell people what he thinks about that,” she said during a campaign visit to the Design Museum in west London this morning.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson during a visit to the London design museum Source: PA Wire/PA Images

But Corbyn was not the only leader to endure a rough ride from the audience for the Question Time special in Sheffield.

Boris Johnson was challenged over his trustworthiness and “racist rhetoric” while Swinson came under pressure for her pledge to stop Brexit if the Lib Dems win the election.

However, Swinson insisted she was not disappointed with how the TV event went.

She said: “I’m very proud of standing up for what I believe in. I think it’s important to have that authenticity in politics. And I have had a lot of good feedback and I look forward to future opportunities to discuss issues with the public.”

Asked if she thought she had faced a tougher time than the other leaders, Ms Swinson said: “People can make up their own minds about that.”