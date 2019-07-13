This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 13 July, 2019
Poll: Do you think the UK will leave the EU by Christmas?

Johnson told the BBC last night the UK would be out by 31 October, while Hunt says he “expects” Brexit by Christmas.

By Sean Murray Saturday 13 Jul 2019, 9:17 AM
31 minutes ago 3,900 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4723015
Johnson (left) and Hunt during a recent TV debate
Image: Han Yan/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Johnson (left) and Hunt during a recent TV debate
Johnson (left) and Hunt during a recent TV debate
Image: Han Yan/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

BOTH OF THE men hoping to be Britain’s next prime minister participated in BBC interviews last night, with Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt setting our their case to be the next Tory leader.

The pair have promised to deliver Brexit after Theresa May failed to do so in her three-year premiership. 

Johnson told the BBC that the UK will leave the EU by 31 October “come what may”, while Hunt says he “expects” Brexit to happen by Christmas. 

Two set dates for the UK to leave the EU have already come and gone, with May failing to get her withdrawal agreement through the House of Commons on a number of occasions. Rather than leave without a deal, Brexit was deferred. Could it be deferred again?

So, what do you think? Do you think the UK will leave the EU by Christmas?


Poll Results:

No (312)
Yes (221)
Not sure (48)



