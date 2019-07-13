Poll: Do you think the UK will leave the EU by Christmas?

BOTH OF THE men hoping to be Britain’s next prime minister participated in BBC interviews last night, with Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt setting our their case to be the next Tory leader.

The pair have promised to deliver Brexit after Theresa May failed to do so in her three-year premiership.

Johnson told the BBC that the UK will leave the EU by 31 October “come what may”, while Hunt says he “expects” Brexit to happen by Christmas.

Two set dates for the UK to leave the EU have already come and gone, with May failing to get her withdrawal agreement through the House of Commons on a number of occasions. Rather than leave without a deal, Brexit was deferred. Could it be deferred again?

So, what do you think? Do you think the UK will leave the EU by Christmas?

