Wednesday 30 June 2021
UK and EU set to sign last minute truce to hold off ‘sausage war’ trade dispute

The UK and the European Union are set to announce an extension to a grace period.

By Press Association Wednesday 30 Jun 2021, 7:01 AM
53 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5481268
Maros Sefcovic, left, and UK Brexit minister David Frost have been leading talks on the issue
Image: Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph via PA Images
Maros Sefcovic, left, and UK Brexit minister David Frost have been leading talks on the issue
Maros Sefcovic, left, and UK Brexit minister David Frost have been leading talks on the issue
Image: Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph via PA Images

A DEAL TO hold off a post-Brexit ban on sausages and other chilled meats moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland is expected to be announced at the eleventh-hour.

The UK and the European Union are set to announce an extension to a grace period allowing their movement across the Irish Sea today – hours before a ban would come into force.

Brussels’ post-Brexit negotiator Maros Sefcovic is scheduled to address the media this afternoon, while the UK is expected to issue a statement.

Downing Street anticipated that a deal to avoid a ban on sausage shipments, which would come into place tomorrow without action, would be reached “on terms which are acceptable to the UK”.

The UK Government had threatened to unilaterally extend the grace period, something which would have triggered retaliatory action from the EU in the trade conflict dubbed the “sausage war”.

A prohibition on chilled meats is one element of Brexit’s contentious Northern Ireland Protocol, which has created a series of economic barriers on Irish Sea trade.

The protocol is aimed at avoiding a hard border with Ireland by effectively keeping Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market for goods.

Shipments of chilled meats from third countries into the single market are banned – a prohibition which will cover the rest of the UK unless a lasting solution is found.

Sefcovic, a European Commission vice-president, told a Northern Ireland Assembly committee on Monday that he was confident an extension would be granted “that will address both sides’ needs and concerns”.

He said an “obvious” way to remove new Irish Sea trade checks and restrictions on a longer term basis would be for the UK to strike a deal on animal and plant standards that would see London align with Brussels’ agri-food regulations.

