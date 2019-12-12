This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 12 December, 2019
UK exit poll: Conservatives set for huge majority and mandate for Brexit

Tonight’s exit poll was released seconds after the polls closed at 10 pm.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 12 Dec 2019, 10:01 PM
21 minutes ago 17,367 Views 50 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4931119
The British flag flies on front of Big Ben.
Image: DPA/PA Images
The British flag flies on front of Big Ben.
The British flag flies on front of Big Ben.
Image: DPA/PA Images

BORIS JOHNSON IS set to remain as UK prime minister with a huge parliamentary majority for his Conservative party, tonight’s TV exit poll has predicted.

The exit poll is predicting that the Tories will win 368 seats, an increase of 50 on the previous general election in 2017.

Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party looks set to lose up to 71 seats, leaving it with 191 MPs and far short of what Corbyn would require to try to form a government. 

The result means that Johnson has been handed the mandate to lead the UK out of the EU next month. 

It also leaves Corbyn’s future as Labour leader in question following two general elections in which he failed to win enough seats to enter Downing Street. 

The exit poll is also predicting that in Scotland the SNP will win 55 seats, 20 more than the last general election. 

A result along these lines represent a massive win for Johnson and the best for his part since 1992. 

