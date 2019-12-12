UK exit poll: Conservatives set for huge majority and mandate for Brexit

BORIS JOHNSON IS set to remain as UK prime minister with a huge parliamentary majority for his Conservative party, tonight’s TV exit poll has predicted.

The exit poll is predicting that the Tories will win 368 seats, an increase of 50 on the previous general election in 2017.

Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party looks set to lose up to 71 seats, leaving it with 191 MPs and far short of what Corbyn would require to try to form a government.

The result means that Johnson has been handed the mandate to lead the UK out of the EU next month.

It also leaves Corbyn’s future as Labour leader in question following two general elections in which he failed to win enough seats to enter Downing Street.

The exit poll is also predicting that in Scotland the SNP will win 55 seats, 20 more than the last general election.

A result along these lines represent a massive win for Johnson and the best for his part since 1992.