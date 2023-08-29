Travel disruption in UK could last days as thousands stranded by cancelled flights

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LAST UPDATE | 26 minutes ago
TRAVEL DISRUPTION FOR Irish passengers to and from the UK could last for days leaving thousands of people stranded while some flights from Dublin Airport have been delayed or cancelled following an air traffic control technical fault.
Holidaymakers were hit by travel delays, which started yesterday after a UK air traffic control failure meant flight plans had to be input manually by controllers.
The delays have continued into today according to Kevin Cullinane, Group Head of Communications at Dublin Airport Authority, the operator of Dublin and Cork airports.
“Due to issues with the UK’s National Air Traffic Service (NATS) yesterday, some further flights to, from and over the UK have been impacted by either delays or cancellations today,” he said.
“The teams at Dublin and Cork airports are working hard to support our airline partners and to ensure passengers impacted by UK air traffic control issues resume their travel plans as quickly and as safely as possible.”
“Passengers intending to fly today are reminded to check the status of their flight with their airline, before travelling to the airport.”
Dublin Airport has waived any car parking fees for customers returning to the airport as a result of delays.
For any car park customers delayed coming back into #DublinAirport as a result of the ATC issues in the UK, we are waiving any additional parking fees you may incur. Impacted passengers should speak with a staff member on the ground or use the intercom facility when exiting. 🚘— Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) August 29, 2023
A spokesperson for Aer Lingus stated today:
“Like all airlines using UK airspace, we continue to face unavoidable cancellations and delays.”
“We are doing everything possible to minimise any further disruption to our customers and we apologise to all those impacted for the inconvenience caused, which is due to circumstances outside of our control.”
In a statement today, Ryanair said more than 20 of its aircraft were “unable to get back to their home base” yesterday evening as a result of the technical issue, adding “a considerable number of our crews ran out of their legal duty hours limit”.
“Today, passengers can expect some flight disruptions as we work to get our aircraft and crews back on schedule. We expect some flight cancellations and considerable flight delays today caused by this latest, still unexplained, NATS failure,” Ryanair said.
“We apologise sincerely to customers for these cancellations and delays. Our teams are working hard to minimise inconvenience to our passengers.”
232 flights departing UK airports and 271 arriving flights had been cancelled by yesterday afternoon, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.
This equates to about 8% of all expected departures and 9% of expected arrivals, Cirium added.
A number of flights from Dublin Airport to the UK have been cancelled today.
This includes two Ryanair flights that were due to leave for Liverpool at 5.45am and 6.25am.
A 10.45am British Airways flight to London Heathrow has also been cancelled, along with a 11.10am British Airways flight to London City.
Some flights due into Dublin Airport from the UK have also been cancelled.
This includes an Aer Lingus flight due in from London Heathrow at 8am, a Ryanair flight due in from Liverpool at 8.40am, a British Airways flight due in from London Heathrow at 9.40am, British Airways flight due in from London City at 10.30am and a British Airways flight due in from London Heathrow at 12.10pm.
NATS, the UK’s leading provider of air traffic control, said at 3.15pm yesterday that it had “identified and remedied” the technical issue affecting its systems and it was working with airlines and airports to support affected flights.
Juliet Kennedy, operations director at NATS, said the issue meant the automatic system that provides controllers with details of every aircraft and its route had stopped working, and what happened will be investigated “very thoroughly”.
She also apologised for the impact on people’s travel plans.
Kennedy added: “The issue we had earlier meant that our automatic system, which provides controllers with details of every aircraft and its route, wasn’t working. Instead, to manage safety, we had to limit the number of flights we could manage.
“Our teams worked hard to resolve the problem, and I’m pleased to say it was fixed earlier on this afternoon. However, it will take some time for flights to return to normal.”
The UK’s Transport Secretary Mark Harper told GB News that he does not believe the issue was a “cybersecurity incident”.
“What will happen now with an incident of this magnitude is there will be an independent review,” Harper said.
“The Civil Aviation Authority will be putting together a report in the coming days, which obviously I will take a look at to see whether there are lessons to learn for the future, to see whether we can reduce the impact of this again,” he said.
“It’s nearly a decade since there was a significant issue like this. We want to make sure it doesn’t happen again, because of all the disruption that’s been caused to passengers across the country.”
With reporting from Hayley Halpin and Press Association
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site