Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 4 February, 2020
UK Foreign Office advises citizens to return from China if possible

It is advising against “all but essential travel” to China.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 4 Feb 2020, 1:19 PM
50 minutes ago
Korean travellers at an airport in San Francisco on Sunday.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

UK CITIZENS WHO are “able to leave” China are being advised to do so by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

The FCO updated its online advice today and is particularly advising UK citizens against all travel to the Hubei Province in China, which includes the city of Wuhan. 

The coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan in December 2019. The death toll in mainland China from the virus has risen to 427 people as of today, with the total number of confirmed cases standing at 20,626. 

The FCO has advised against “all but essential travel to the rest of mainland China”, not including Hong Kong and Macao. 

The Guardian reports that Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the FCO will “continue to work around the clock” to help those in Hubei to be evacuated from the province. 

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has advised all Irish citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to China, the second highest security status from the DFA just below advising against all travel to the country.

The DFA has been contacted for comment on updating the current warning level to Irish citizens due to the coronavirus. 

The Chinese government is continuing to impose further restrictions on movemenets within the country in response to the outbreak. 

There have been no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus so far in Ireland. 28 cases have been reported so far in Europe. 

Yesterday, China opened a new hospital built in 10 days to take in additional patients affected by the virus. 

On Sunday, a man in the Phillipines became the first person outside of China to die from the outbreak.  

