'A watershed moment': British newspapers react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II

THE DEATH OF Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II was announced yesterday evening.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the 96-year-old monarch died “peacefully” yesterday afternoon at Balmoral.

The flag at Buckingham Palace was lowered to half mast at 6.30pm. BBC One played the British national anthem following the announcement, showing a photograph of Elizabeth Windsor, followed by a royal crest on a black background and the words Queen Elizabeth II.

Let’s take a look at how the UK’s newspapers have reacted to the news:

The Times carries a striking image of the queen at her coronation on 2 June 1953.

In its obituary, The Times described the the queen as “the woman who saved the monarchy in this country”.

A Life in Service



Queen Elizabeth II: April 21 1926 - September 8 2022⁠

⁠

🗞 Read the full Times obituary here: https://t.co/22lRgce0sC pic.twitter.com/KyraQY4EHS — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) September 8, 2022

The Guardian opts to let the queen’s coronation image stand alone, bar some simple text on the left-hand side which reads: “Queen Elizabeth II 1926 – 2022”.

The Guardian front page, Friday 9 September 2022; Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022 pic.twitter.com/5ROqSmVqE1 — The Guardian (@guardian) September 8, 2022

The Independent also lets the queen’s coronation image speak for itself.

Metro takes a similar vein, but dedicates its front page to a portrait from her younger years.

The Sun‘s tribute to the queen runs across both front and back pages, with a statement from Charles – who automatically became king upon her death – running on the back.

On the front, the paper says: “We loved you Ma’am.”

The Daily Telegraph strips the colour from its front, juxtaposing a picture of the queen in her later years with a message she gave to New York after the 11 September attacks: “Grief is the price we pay for love.”

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Grief is the price we pay for love' - HM Queen Elizabeth IIhttps://t.co/GvXEEFpNkR pic.twitter.com/QdFt2H9pHe — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 8, 2022

“Thank you”, is the message on the front of the Daily Mirror.

The Financial Times carries tributes to the queen from at home and abroad, including British Prime Minister Liz Truss and US President Joe Biden.

Below an image of the monarch attending the state opening of Parliament in 1971, the paper calls her death a “II in the life of the nation”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Friday September 9 https://t.co/tbknisJcrB pic.twitter.com/RxmEadxJOH — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 8, 2022

The i reports on what comes next, with the queen’s son and successor King Charles III set to address the British nation as the country enters 10 days of mourning.

Friday's special edition marks the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96. pic.twitter.com/XbFCKuJWRn — i newspaper (@theipaper) September 8, 2022

Inside, the paper says “more than half a million” Britons are expected to visit the Queen’s coffin as it lies in state at Westminster Hall before a state funeral is held at Westminster Abbey.

Includes reporting by Press Association