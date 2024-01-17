UK government approve bill that plans to deport migrants to Rwanda

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Rishi Sunak has successfully won the backing of the House of Commons for his bill that seeks to deport migrants from the United Kingdom to Rwanda.

The vote, which passed on its third attempt this evening, had 320 votes in favour and 276 against.

More than 60 rebellious Conservative Party members had previously voted against the bill – protesting that the bill was too weak and floating the idea to ignore European emergency injunctions.

However, sources told reporters this evening that the Tory rebels, who’s revolt blocked two attempts by Sunak to pass the bill, would be voting in favour of the bill this evening.

The source said a “small number of colleagues” would vote no, which amounted to 11 – including sacked home secretary Suella Braverman and former immigration minister Robert Jenrick.

The bill been a topic of much political contentiousness in the United Kingdom since the idea was first introduced in 2022.

But Home Secretary James Cleverly before the vote this evening that the bill has been “meticulously drafted to end the merry-go-round of legal challenges”.

The bill will now move to the House of Lords where it is expected to face serious opposition.

However, a number of conclusions published by a House of Lords committee today has proven that there is still a number of tasks to be completed – including the training of Rwandan officials and judges in the country’s non-existent asylum policies.

The committee said established assurances the practice of refoulement – where the person is deported to their country of origin – would not take place are still required.

Appointments of international judges to carry out the deportations would need to be conducted and those judges will also need to be trained.

An appeals body, monitory committees and other support teams are also yet to be established by the British government ahead of this plan – which the committee highlighted in its report today.

Includes reporting by Press Association