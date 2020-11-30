UK government will not order public inquiry into 1989 murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane

THE BRITISH GOVERNMENT has announced that it will not hold an immediate public inquiry into the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane.

The news was confirmed this afternoon by the Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis.

Finucane, a 39-year-old solicitor who represented both republican and loyalist paramilitaries during the Troubles, was shot dead in his family home in north Belfast in February 1989 by the Ulster Defence Association in an attack found to have involved collusion with the state.

Finucane’s widow Geraldine and the couple’s three children have been campaigning for decades for a public inquiry to establish the extent of security force involvement.

Brandon Lewis said the murder was “an appalling crime that has caused tremendous suffering”.

Lewis outlined the rationale for the decision.

He told MPs: “In reaching its conclusion, the Supreme Court identified a number of issues with previous investigations in this case.

“Firstly, there was no identification of the officers within the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC), security service and secret intelligence service who failed to warn Patrick Finucane of known threats to his life in 1981 and 1985, together with the circumstances in which these failures occurred.

“Secondly, there was no identification of the RUC officers, who as Desmond de Silva said, probably did propose Mr Finucane as a target for loyalist terrorists in December 1988.

And thirdly, there was no identification of the police source who provided intelligence about Patrick Finucane to Ken Barrett.

Lewis added that the Supreme Court “did not render the previous reviews and investigations” as “null and void”.

Brandon Lewis said he is releasing more information about the case into the public domain.

Lewis said: “As [Owen Paterson] stated in 2011, accepting that collusion occurred is not sufficient in itself.

“The Government recognises the need to ensure sufficient levels of public scrutiny of criminal investigations and their results.

“And I am today publishing further information that was considered by the independent council in their review since the Supreme Court judgment – some of which has previously been released into the public domain.

“This includes information pertaining to a police service of Northern Ireland review conducted in 2015.”

Last year, the Supreme Court said all previous examinations of the death had not been compliant with human rights standards.

The court acknowledged Geraldine Finucane had been given an “unequivocal undertaking” by the government following the 2001 Weston Park agreement that there would be a public inquiry into the murder.

However, the Supreme Court judges found that the government had been justified in later deciding against holding one.

The court said it was up to the government to decide what form of investigation was now required, if one was feasible.

Amid a government delay in responding to the judgment, Geraldine Finucane took fresh judicial review proceedings against the state.

Last month, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis’ lawyers gave a High Court judge in Belfast a commitment that a decision would be announced by 30 November, which is today.

Includes reporting by Press Association and Orla Dwyer