UK government announces daily televised briefings on coronavirus

THE BRITISH GOVERNMENT is to hold daily televised press conferences to update the public on the fight against coronavirus, as the UK moves towards banning mass gatherings and asking the elderly to stay at home more.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair an emergency meeting of the Cobra committee today, before holding the first of these daily press conferences.

Amid criticism over a perceived lack of transparency, Downing Street announced the plans to hold the press conferences, so either the prime minister or a senior minister can face scrutiny.

Johnson will be joined by chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance for today’s briefing.

Some in the scientific community have criticised the government for taking a slower and more relaxed response to the pandemic than other countries.

‘Walk the dog’

It comes as there was confusion over exactly what elderly people will be asked to do going forward, after Health Secretary Matt Hancock said yesterday they will be asked to stay at home for a very long time.

Today, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said people over the age of 70 will be asked to self-isolate “as and when the moment is right” – but that they would still be able to go outside and “walk the dog”.

He said: “We will ask people to do that as and when the moment is right.”

He said it is “quite likely” that elderly people would have to self-isolate for months, but added: “It is the case that people will be able to go out and walk the dog. It’s about being sensible, but not mixing in crowds.”

But Scotland’s national clinical director said elderly people across the UK will not be asked to stay at home.

Professor Jason Leitch said this group will be asked to reduce social contact, but family visits from people without symptoms will not be banned.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme, he addressed concerns about the apparent variation in advice from the Scottish and UK Governments.

Earlier, Scotland’s Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said Scotland is not planning on isolating the over-70s.

‘Hunker down’

Leitch said parts of the UK are in “lock-step”, adding:

We will almost certainly, as a four-country UK, we will move to a position in the next few weeks where we will ask those groups (the over-70s and those with pre-existing conditions) to not stay at home in the social isolation way that we are telling the symptomatic to do so, but to reduce their social contact.

He added: “It might be mosques, it might be churches, it might be bingo – and pubs.

“What we are not suggesting, unlike those with symptoms, is that those people would cut off family contact and not be able to receive visitors.

“In fact, quite the opposite, we expect family contact to increase in that group so that those people will be looked after. The last thing that we want is four months of loneliness.

“They are not going to be asked to stay at home, they are going to be asked to reduce social contact and to be careful and to use common sense.”

He added that school closures are “not inevitable”, as this measure does not help with the spread of the virus.

Source: PA

He added it might be appealing to close schools and colleges, “shut the border, hunker down… and reopen in two weeks’ time”, but added:

“It doesn’t work. The science suggests the virus will be there. So when you reopen, the vulnerable will be hit again and your spike will just be later.”

As the UK death toll reached 35 yesterday, Hancock said over-70s could be told to stay at home for up to four months within the “coming weeks”.

A Bill detailing emergency powers to deal with the outbreak is expected to be published on Thursday.