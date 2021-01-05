#Open journalism No news is bad news

UK government considering further international travel restrictions

Michael Gove said he has spoken to the First Ministers of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 5 Jan 2021, 8:59 AM
THE UK GOVERNMENT is considering bringing in further restrictions for international travel, senior minister Michael Gove has said. 

Ministers are understood to be considering toughening border controls to require international arrivals to have a negative test before travelling to Britain, with hauliers being exempt.

Last night, Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a new national lockdown for England. People will only be able to leave their homes for limited reasons, with measures expected to stay in place until mid-February.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Michael Gove said: “We are looking at further options to restrict international travel.

I talked last night to the First Ministers of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to ensure that we can have a coordinated approach on this and we’re working together to do that.

He said Johnson’s message last night was “clear” that people should not be travelling. 

“There are some vital reasons why people should travel, commercial reasons to make sure that we have food on our shelves and fuel for our industry, but we are looking very hard to see how we can make sure that our ports and airports are as safe as possible,” Gove said. 

Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster said last night that the UK recognises that “international travel will have to be reviewed again”. 

In the UK, only essential international journeys are permitted.

- With reporting by Press Association.

