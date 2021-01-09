#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 0°C Saturday 9 January 2021
Advertisement

UK hits highest daily toll of 1,325 deaths, while US sees record 290,000 Covid cases in 24 hours

England’s CMO Chris Whitty has urged the British public to “act like you’ve got” coronavirus.

By Press Association Saturday 9 Jan 2021, 12:50 PM
14 minutes ago 1,540 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5320789
The Chief Medical Officer for England, Prof Chris Whitty.
Image: Twitter
The Chief Medical Officer for England, Prof Chris Whitty.
The Chief Medical Officer for England, Prof Chris Whitty.
Image: Twitter

THE UK HAS recorded its highest number of Covid-19 deaths reported on a single day since the pandemic began, while figures for cases and hospital admissions have also hit record levels.

The British government said a further 1,325 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of yesterday – bringing the UK total to 79,833.

Meanwhile, there were a further 68,053 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, the highest figure reported in a single day since the start of mass testing last May, although it may have been higher in April 2020, with cases estimated to have been as high as 100,000 per day at the peak of the first wave.

Meanwhile, the United States hit a new record for coronavirus cases yesterday, with nearly 290,000 in a span of 24 hours.

As of Thursday, Ireland had 936 confirmed Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day period; the actual number of cases is likely to be a lot higher as Ireland is no longer testing close contacts of confirmed cases

Hospitals in England

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital in England also stood at a record 29,346 as of 8am on Friday, up by 30% from a week ago, while admissions also hit a new high with a total of 3,967 admissions in England reported for 6 January, passing the previous record of 3,697 on 5 January, according to NHS England figures.

The British government has doubled down on its “stay at home message” by launching a new advert, fronted by England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty, urging everyone in England to “act like you’ve got” coronavirus.

Prof Whitty said: “Vaccines give clear hope for the future, but for now we must all stay home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson added: “I know the last year has taken its toll – but your compliance is now more vital than ever.”

In London, mayor Sadiq Khan declared a “major incident” as the spread of coronavirus threatens to “overwhelm” the capital’s hospitals.

The US

The United States hit a new record for coronavirus cases yesterday, with nearly 290,000 in a span of 24 hours according to the Johns Hopkins University.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The country, the hardest-hit in the world by the Covid-19 pandemic, also recorded 3,676 virus deaths in the same day, the Baltimore-based university said.

The day before, the US had recorded a record of nearly 4,000 deaths in 24 hours.

Some 131,000 people are currently hospitalized in the US for Covid-19, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

The world’s largest economy has recorded 21.8 million coronavirus cases and more than 368,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

With reporting from AFP

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie