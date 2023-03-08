Gary Lineker compares UK migrant boats plan to '1930s Germany'

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 21 minutes ago
THE UK’S HOME Home Secretary Suella Braverman has hit out at BBC presenter Gary Lineker after he was strongly critical of the UK’s plans to curb English Channel crossings.
The Match of the Day host accused Braverman of promoting an “immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s”.
Lineker had commented on a Twitter video put out by Braverman in which she unveiled government plans to stop migrant boats crossing the Channel.
“Good heavens, this is ‘,” he wrote.
Announcing the plans in the Commons yesterday, Braverman said asylum seekers arriving illegally will be detained without bail or judicial review for 28 days before being “swiftly removed” to their home country or a “safe third country” such as Rwanda.
They face a lifetime ban on returning once deported and will never be allowed to settle in the country or gain citizenship.
Good heavens, this is beyond awful. https://t.co/f0fTgWXBwp— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 7, 2023
Responding to the sports broadcaster, another Twitter user described his comment as “out of order”, adding that it was “easy to pontificate when it doesn’t affect you”.
Lineker responded: “There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries.
“This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?”
There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries. This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 7, 2023
Speaking to the BBC this morning, Braverman said: “I’m disappointed, obviously. I think it’s unhelpful to compare our measures, which are lawful, proportionate and – indeed – compassionate, to 1930s Germany.
“I also think that we are on the side of the British people here.
“It’s plain for anyone to see that the British people have had enough of this situation of thousands of people coming here illegally at huge cost to the taxpayer and undermining our laws, and, in fact, British generosity.
“That needs to stop, we need to take the necessary steps now to ensure that if you are coming here illegally you will be detained and you will be removed, and that’s what this Bill will do.”
The UK’s Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick has also condemned Lineker over his criticism of the Illegal Migration Bill plan.
Jenrick told Times Radio: “My children are the grandchildren of Holocaust survivors and I think those sorts of words should not be thrown around lightly.
“Gary Lineker is paid for by the British taxpayer and it’s disappointing that he is so far out of step with the British public.
“They see people dying, literally, in the English Channel at the behest of some of the most evil criminal gangs we see in the world today and they want the Government to take action. That’s exactly what we intend to do.
“We’re going to stop the boats. We’re going to break the business model of these people smugglers and enable us to secure our borders. No-one would expect the Government to do anything other than that.”
Meanwhile, Lineker will reportedly be given a talking-to by the BBC following a social media post in which he appeared to compare UK Home Office policy to Nazi Germany.
The Match Of The Day host will be “reminded of his responsibilities on social media” by the corporation following a tweet reply he sent yesterday, according to the Daily Telegraph.
A BBC source told The Daily Telegraph: “Gary will be spoken to and reminded of his responsibilities on social media.”
A spokesperson for the corporation added: “The BBC has social media guidance, which is published.
“Individuals who work for us are aware of their responsibilities relating to social media. We have appropriate internal processes in place if required.”
