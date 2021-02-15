UK begins mandatory hotel quarantine as first guests arrive at English airports and into shuttle buses

THE FIRST GUESTS who will check into government-designated accommodation have arrived in England as the UK’s hotel quarantine regime begins.

UK and Irish nationals and UK residents returning to England from 33 “red list” countries – hotspots with Covid-19 variants in circulation – are required to quarantine in hotels for 10 days.

Anyone who has been in a high-risk location has to enter England through a designated port and have pre-booked a package to stay at one of the government’s managed quarantine facilities.

Three weeks ago Irish government announced plans for mandatory hotel quarantine but has said that primary legislation would be needed to enforce the regime.

That legislation could be published this week with 20 countries currently on Ireland’s ‘red list’ whereby two week’s of hotel quarantine would be required.

The UK government has struck deals with 16 hotels so far, providing 4,963 rooms, with a further 58,000 rooms currently on stand-by, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

Travellers who have not visited a red list country must still quarantine for 10 days at home and complete two mandatory Covid-19 tests on the second and eighth day after arriving.

People must quarantine in the hotel room but exceptions allowing them to leave include the need for urgent medical assistance, to exercise or attend the funeral of a close family member.

Passengers arrive at London Heathrow's Terminal 5 from a 'red list' country. Source: PA

The regulations state that leaving for these exceptional reasons should only happen if the person “has been given prior permission by a person authorised by the secretary of state for this purpose”.

In Scotland, people returning from any destination must follow the hotel self-isolation rules.

People may only arrive into Heathrow Airport, Gatwick Airport, London City Airport, Birmingham Airport, Farnborough Airport or any military airfield or port, according to the legislation.

Passengers arriving in England face fines of up to £10,000 for failing to quarantine, and those who lie on their passenger locator forms face up to 10 years in jail, Mr Hancock announced earlier this week.

A coach delivers passengers to the Radisson Blu Edwardian Hotel, near Heathrow Airport. Source: PA

Vaccination

The move towards mandatory hotel quarantine comes as the UK has passed 15 million people who have received their first dose of a vaccine.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the achievement – just over two months after the vaccination programme delivered its first jab – as a “significant milestone” in the fight against the disease.

Ministers have said they are “on track” to meet the target of getting an offer of a first dose to everyone in the UK in the top four priority groups– including all over-70s – by today.

Ireland is today begin vaccinating over-70s, the third group in the vaccination list, beginning with people aged over 85

- With reporting by Rónán Duffy