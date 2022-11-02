Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 2 November 2022
UK immigration centre a ‘prison’, migrants say, as they beg for help with message in a bottle

A young girl threw a letter in a bottle over the fence of the Kent processing centre to a PA news agency photographer

44 minutes ago 2,867 Views 5 Comments
Image: PA

MIGRANTS BEING HELD in the a UK processing centre have begged for help as they described the conditions as a “prison”.

A young girl threw a bottle containing a letter over the perimeter fence of Manston centre to a PA news agency photographer on this afternoon which claimed there were pregnant women and sick detainees at the Kent facility.

It comes after hundreds of people are thought to have been moved out of the disused airfield site amid concerns it had become dangerously overcrowded.

embedded269571381 The letter begs for help and describes the conditions at the Manston site like a ‘prison’ Source: Gareth Fuller/PA

 The letter, written in broken English and addressed to “journalists, organisations, everyone” appeared to suggest 50 families had been held at Manston for more than 30 days.

It said: “We are in a difficult life now … we fill like we’re in prison [sic]

“Some of us very sick … ther’s some women’s that are pregnant they don’t do anything for them [sic] …

“We really need your help. Please help us.”

The letter claims there is a disabled child at the site, adding: “He’s really bad, they don’t even care about him.

“It’s not easy for someone who has children … There’s a lot of children they shouldn’t be here. They should be in a school not prison,” it adds.

The letter went on to say, “our food is very bad like its make us fill sick … we got no phone no money no smok [sic].”

Witnesses said they saw security guards at the site ushering detainees back inside when members of the press were walking by the fence.

The young girl was among a group of children who broke past security guards and ran over to the fence to throw the bottle to the photographer.

The letter added: “We wanna talk to you but they don’t even let us go outside.”

embedded269571361 A young girl ran to the fence around Manston migrant processing centre to throw a message in a bottle to a PA news agency photographer Source: Gareth Fuller/PA

UK Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said on Tuesday the number of migrants had “fallen substantially”, with more expected to be moved the following day.

The situation had been branded a “breach of humane conditions” with 4,000 people being held there as opposed to its capacity of 1,600.

A Home Office spokesman said: “Manston remains resourced and equipped to process migrants securely and we will provide alternative accommodation as soon as possible.

“We urge anyone who is thinking about leaving a safe country and risking their lives at the hands of vile people smugglers to seriously reconsider.

“Despite what they have been told, they will not be allowed to start a new life here.”

The department said it provides for all the basic needs of migrants arriving in the UK, their safety and those of its staff are its utmost priority and it is committed to protecting their welfare.

Press Association

