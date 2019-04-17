This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 17 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UK to officially ban use of porn websites among under-18s from July

The new laws will come into effect from 15 July.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 17 Apr 2019, 2:59 PM
1 hour ago 4,445 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4596486
Image: Shutterstock/Stas Vulkanov
Image: Shutterstock/Stas Vulkanov

THE UNITED KINGDOM is set to introduce mandatory age-verification measures for users of online pornography later this year.

Under new laws, commercial providers of online pornography will be required to carry out age-verification checks on users to ensure that they are 18 or over from 15 July.

The measures, announced by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport today, will make the UK the first country in the world to introduce such legislation.

Minister for Digital Margot James said the introduction of the laws was required to prevent children from accessing inappropriate content.

“Adult content is currently far too easy for children to access online,” James said.

“The introduction of mandatory age-verification is a world-first, and we’ve taken the time to balance privacy concerns with the need to protect children from inappropriate content.

“We want the UK to be the safest place in the world to be online, and these new laws will help us achieve this.”

According to a YouGov poll carried out on behalf of the UK Government, the measures are backed by 88% of UK parents of children aged 7-17, who agree there should be robust age-verification controls in place to stop children seeing pornography online.

The laws mean that websites which do not implement appropriate age-verification technology could have their payment services withdrawn or blocked for UK users.

UK citizens can verify their age using a number of methods, including a new Age-Verification Card which can be bought over-the-counter in shops, or by uploading ID documents online.

David Austin, the chief executive of the British Board of Film Classification – which will regulate the Age-Verification Cards – says the new measures mean the UK is leading the way in internet safety.

He added that the introduction of age-verification measures to restrict access to commercial pornographic websites was a ground-breaking child protection measure.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie