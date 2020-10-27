#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 27 October 2020
Advertisement

UK Labour calls for public inquiry into murder of Pat Finucane

The solicitor was shot by loyalist paramilitaries in front of his family in Belfast in 1989 amid claims of collusion with state security forces.

By Press Association Tuesday 27 Oct 2020, 1:50 PM
57 minutes ago 3,427 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5245842
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

THE UK LABOUR party has urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “act without delay” and order a public inquiry into the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane.

Finucane (39) was shot by loyalist paramilitaries in front of his family in 1989 amid claims of collusion with state security forces.

In February last year, the Supreme Court ruled that investigations into the fatal shooting of the solicitor have not been effective and fell short of international human rights standards.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has indicated that a decision over how the Government will proceed will be announced next month. 

Shadow secretary of state Louise Haigh met with the Finucane family last week and has pledged her support.

Haigh has now written to Johnson pressing him to call a public inquiry.

Related Read

28.12.19 Pat Finucane murder: Minister's comments about solicitors being 'sympathetic to IRA' were backed by No 10

“That this crime could happen at all in our country is shocking; that it has never been investigated to a lawful standard is unjustifiable,” she wrote.

“The delay by the Secretary of State (in reaching a decision on complying with the law) has added insult to injury.

“It is my view, and the long-standing view of the Labour Party inside and outside of Government, that an independent public inquiry is the only remaining mechanism which can establish the full truth and deliver on promises made to the family.

“The long years which have passed since the ceasefire and the Good Friday Agreement have served to demonstrate that, unless justice is done, and seen to be done, the wounds of the past simply will not be allowed to heal.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I therefore urge you to act without delay.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie