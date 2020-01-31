'Missing EU already': While some lament, others plan independence discos and Brexit bashes tonight

BOTH THE REMAINERS and the Leavers are marking the Brexit day with a series of events across the UK, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson due to declare the “dawn of a new era” – echoing the front page of today’s Daily Mail.

While Nigel Farage will lead festivities at a rally in central London tonight, pro-EU groups are set to hold a candlelit vigil down the road in Westminster this evening.

In the final hours before the UK officially leaves the EU, a series of protests are also planned along the Irish border.

Brexit Party MEP Ann Widdecombe leaving the EU parliament with other members. Source: Yui Mok/PA Images

Big Ben’s bells won’t chime when the UK leaves the EU at 11pm. The prime minister will, however, make an address outside Downing Street as Brexit finally happens almost four years after the referendum in 2016.

Johnson’s government will mark the event with a “commemorative light display” in Downing Street just before 11pm, with a countdown clock projected on to its black bricks from 10pm.

Farage will lead the Leave Means Leave Brexit celebration at Parliament Square, which will feature “singalong hymns” and speeches from Farage, Ann Widdecombe and Julia Hartley-Brewer.

Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin and Brexit Party chairman Richard Tice are also expected to speak at the rally, which takes place between 9pm and 11.15pm.

Union Jack flags will line Parliament Square and The Mall, while Government buildings in Whitehall will be lit up in red, white and blue colours throughout the evening.

Outside the capital, the Sedgley Working Men’s Club in Dudley, West Midlands, is hosting an “Independence Day Disco” from 7pm, with guests invited to wear “English fancy dress”.

Meanwhile, Conservative MP Andrea Jenkyns is staging “The Big Brexit Bash” in Morley, West Yorkshire, from 7.30pm. The event will feature music, singing, dancing and fireworks.

In Scotland, the Edinburgh Yes Hub is hosting a “Missing EU already” rally outside the Scottish Parliament Building between 5pm and 7pm.

This afternoon, anti-Brexit group Another Europe is Possible hung a banner declaring “here to stay, here to fight, migrants in, Tories out” off Westminster Bridge.

Source: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

Irish demonstrations

Anti-Brexit campaigners will also hold a demonstration at Stormont this afternoon, before Brexit-backers later hold a celebration party at the gates of the seat of Northern Ireland’s devolved government from 10.30pm for a countdown to 11pm.

The hour of the UK’s departure will be marked with a celebration event at Stormont at which Union flags are expected to be waved and toasts made.

Local demonstrations from the group Border Communities Against Brexit were due to be held from Carrickcarnon just south of Newry to Aughnacloy in Tyrone, Aghalane and Blacklion in Fermanagh, the Strabane/Lifford border, and Bridgend in Derry.

Source: Brian Lawless/PA Images

On the campaign trail today, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald joined Gerry Adams before the demonstration at Carrickcarnon later today.

With reporting from Sean Murray