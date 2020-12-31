#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Thursday 31 December 2020
Advertisement

Agreement signed to allow continued exchange of UK driving licence for people living in Ireland

After 11pm, UK licences used by those living in Ireland will no longer be valid.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 31 Dec 2020, 6:33 PM
50 minutes ago 7,026 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5313889
File image of driving licence forms in Ireland.
Image: Leah Farrell
File image of driving licence forms in Ireland.
File image of driving licence forms in Ireland.
Image: Leah Farrell

THE TRANSPORT MINISTER Eamon Ryan has signed an agreement with the UK to allow people holding a UK driving licence but living in Ireland to continue to be able to swap for an Irish licence after tonight. 

At 11pm, the Brexit transition period ends and the UK will leave the Single Market and the Customs Union.

After this period a number of changes come into force, including that British driver licences used by those living in the State will no longer be legally recognised by Irish authorities.

As of October, an estimated 10,000-17,000 people were expected to make an application at the last minute to exchange their British driving licence for an Irish one. 

Since 2018, the National Driver Licence Service (NDLS) said that around 53,000 UK licences have been exchanged for the Irish version.

The mechanism that has allowed for the recognition and exchange of UK licences for an Irish licence expires tonight.

This evening, Eamon Ryan confirmed that he has signed an agreement with the UK to allow this exchange to continue.

“This agreement will be of particular benefit to anyone planning to live in Ireland as it will allow them to exchange their UK licence for an Irish driving licence,” the Department of Transport said in a statement.

It will also allow anyone who has not exchanged their UK licence in time, before the deadline of 11pm on the 31 December, to exchange it under this new agreement.

However, anyone living in Ireland who has not yet exchanged their UK licence will no longer have a valid licence to drive here after tonight’s deadline.

The UK licence will only be valid for exchange purposes and the department said “it is imperative that it be exchanged immediately”. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The change only applied to UK licence holders living in the Republic of Ireland, not people living in Northern Ireland or people visiting or driving in the State. 

People with an Irish driving licence who are resident in the UK don’t need to take any action as the UK accepts any EU member state driving licence as valid. 

People with a UK licence either currently living in Ireland or who intend to move here can exchange for an Irish licence by visiting ndls.ie.

- With reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie