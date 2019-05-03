Conservatives and Labour take serious hit in UK local elections

THE CONSERVATIVE AND Labour parties have taken a significant hit in the UK’s local elections, with voters venting frustration over the ongoing Brexit impasse.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives lost control of several local authorities and hundreds of seats but Labour failed to capitalise on their weakness, with votes going instead to smaller parties.

The LibDems gained seats where the other parties lost out.

The results may be a sign of worse things to come for both parties ahead of 23 May’s EU elections, which the UK must contest due to the delays in it leaving the EU bloc.

The UK was originally meant to leave the EU on March 29, but now has an extension until 31 October.

Voters in mainly rural and suburban areas went to the polls yesterday and suburban areas of England, with more than 8,000 seats up for grabs.

“It looks as though the key message from the voters to the Conservatives and Labour is ‘a plague on both of your houses’, as both of them find themselves losing both votes and seats on an extensive basis,” polling expert John Curtice told the BBC.

The main parties “have been losing votes most heavily in those wards where they were strongest”, with the Conservatives losing seats in southern England and Labour in the north.

Liberals, Greens make gains

The Conservatives are traditionally strong in the areas that were being contested and were defending a wide number of seats.

These local authority seats were last contested in 2015, alongside the general election in which then prime minister David Cameron won a surprise majority for the party.

But even though Labour were fighting from a low base, they too lost ground.

With more than a third of the votes counted, the anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats and Greens saw gains, along with independent candidates.

Meanwhile the pro-Brexit United Kingdom Independence Party did better than in last year’s local elections, indicating the growing divide between right and left in British politics.

“The Liberal Democrats are the big winners of this year’s elections, with already our best result for over 15 years and more gains expected,” said party leader Vince Cable.

Voters have sent a clear message that they no longer have confidence in the Conservatives, but they are also refusing to reward Labour while the party prevaricates on the big issue of the day: Brexit.

Northern Ireland

All 11 local authorities in Northern Ireland are also being contested in the elections. The counting began at 8am this morning, later than in Britain.

In total, there are 819 local council candidates standing for 462 available seats.

Counting will continue throughout the day and is scheduled to run into tomorrow.

With reporting from © – AFP 2019