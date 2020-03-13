This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Britain cancels its May local elections due to coronavirus outbreak

The Electoral Commission yesterday wrote to ministers warning of ‘real risks’ to holding the elections as planned on 7 May.

By Press Association Friday 13 Mar 2020, 4:39 PM
31 minutes ago 1,295 Views 1 Comment
Polling station in the UK.
Image: PA
Image: PA

BRITAIN HAS TODAY announced that it iss delaying May’s local elections – including for London mayor – for a year due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

“We will bring forward legislation to postpone local, mayoral and Police and Crime Commissioner elections until May next year,” a government spokesman said. 

The Electoral Commission yesterday wrote to ministers warning of “real risks” to holding the elections as planned on 7 May.

It warned that the spread of coronavirus would inevitably impact on campaigning, and feared that many people would not feel able or willing to vote.

“Clearly any decisions to delay elections which are due is significant and would not normally be desirable,” it said in a statement. ”However, we are in unprecedented times.”

The decision affects local authority elections across the country, as well as the London race, where Labour mayor Sadiq Khan was seeking a second four-year term.

“I will continue to work with the government and experts to help London manage coronavirus over the weeks and months ahead,” Khan tweeted.

“I will always do everything in my power to stand up for London.”

Police and Crime Commissioners oversee how crime is tackled in a local area.

Press Association

