This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 7 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Five to appear in court over deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals in lorry

The bodies of the 39 people were discovered in a refrigerated container last year.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 7 Apr 2020, 5:22 PM
1 hour ago 5,454 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5069241
The container lorry in which 39 people were found dead inside
Image: PA
The container lorry in which 39 people were found dead inside
The container lorry in which 39 people were found dead inside
Image: PA

FIVE PEOPLE WILL virtually appear in court at the Old Bailey in London tomorrow, charged in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals last year.

Police in the UK found the bodies of eight women and 31 men in a refrigerated container on an industrial estate in Grays, Essex, last October.

Last year, the victims were identified as coming from various provinces of Vietnam with the youngest being two boys aged 15.

Northern Ireland national Maurice Robinson, 25, of Craigavon, will appear on charges include 39 counts of manslaughter, transferring criminal property and conspiracy to commit a human trafficking offence.

He has already pleaded guilty to conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and acquiring criminal property at the same court on 25 November.

Another man has been charged with conspiracy to arrange or facilitate the travel of people with a view to exploitation and conspiracy to facilitate the commission of a breach of UK immigration law.

A third man has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter and one count of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

And a fourth man and a woman have both been charged with conspiring to do an act to facilitate the commission of a breach of UK immigration law by a non-EU person between 1 May 2018 and 24 October 2019.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie