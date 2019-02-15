'You murdered my father, so I'm going to kill you': Man jailed for 20 years for attempting to kill GP with crossbow

A MAN WHO attempted to kill his GP with a crossbow has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted murder at St Albans Crown Court.

Mark Waterfall was armed with a loaded crossbow when he entered Suthergrey House Medical Centre in Watford on the morning of 10 July 2018.

After locating the GP’s office, the 46-year-old pointed the loaded crossbow at him and said:

“You murdered my father, so I am going to kill you.”

Waterfall then fired at close range piercing the doctor’s body with a metal-tipped bolt, though not deep enough to fatally injure him.

Senior Crown Advocate for the Crown Prosecution Service, Martin Mulgrew, said that Waterfall was “intent” on killing the GP when he went to his surgery.

We were able to present the court with evidence which showed his anger and growing irrational hatred towards the doctor and other medical professionals. And there was no doubt that the crossbow Waterfall chose was capable of inflicting fatal injury.

Mulgrew added that the GP was lucky to escape the attack with his life after being shot at such close range.

“And despite his injuries, he showed great courage in putting the safety of others before his own, following the defendant out of the surgery to persuade him to hand himself in,” he said.