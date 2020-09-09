This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 9 September 2020
Advertisement

UK government to publish proposed Brexit legislation after admitting it would breach international law

The government says the bill is intended to ensure Northern Ireland can trade freely with Britain.

By Press Association Wednesday 9 Sep 2020, 7:31 AM
39 minutes ago 5,113 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5199748
Boris Johnson's government has faced anger and dismay over the acknowledgement that the bill will breach international law.
Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images
Boris Johnson's government has faced anger and dismay over the acknowledgement that the bill will breach international law.
Boris Johnson's government has faced anger and dismay over the acknowledgement that the bill will breach international law.
Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

CONTROVERSIAL LEGISLATION THAT would override elements of Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal with Brussels and breach international law will be published later today.

Downing Street had insisted changes in the Internal Market Bill were simply “limited clarifications” to protect the Northern Ireland peace process if they failed to secure a free trade deal with the EU.

But Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis provoked a furious reaction when he confirmed to MPs yesterday that the legislation would breach international law in a “very specific and limited way”.

The bill, which will be tabled this afternoon, is intended to ensure Northern Ireland can continue to enjoy unfettered access to markets in the rest of the UK.

Lewis said the powers the government was taking would enable ministers to “dis-apply” the EU legal concept of “direct effect” – which requires the enforcement of EU law – in “certain, very tightly defined circumstances”.

His admission led to Conservative former prime minister Theresa May warning the government was in danger of losing the trust of other countries that it would honour its international agreements, while Labour described the admission as “absolutely astonishing”.

Related Reads

09.09.20 Extra supports for businesses to be announced as govt approves Brexit Readiness Action Plan
08.09.20 Simon Coveney: Concerns about proposed change to Brexit deal 'exacerbated' by recent comments

Labour leader Keir Starmer urged Johnson not to “reopen old wounds” and to instead “get a deal, move on and concentrate on defeating [coronavirus]”.

The row erupted as the pound plummeted against the US dollar amid fears that Johnson’s chances of securing a post-Brexit free trade deal with the EU were diminishing.

It followed the shock announcement that the head of the UK government’s Legal Department Sir Jonathan Jones had become the latest senior civil servant to quit his post.

No reason was given for his resignation, but the Financial Times reported that he was “very unhappy” with the proposed changes to the Withdrawal Agreement.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I can confirm that he is stepping down and we would thank him for his years of hard service and wish him well for the future.”

Meanwhile, the latest round of talks on a post-Brexit trade deal continue in London between the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier and the UK’s David Frost.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie