Friday 31 January, 2020
'Yes we did it' and a 'new dawn for Britain': UK newspapers celebrate and lament Brexit day

While the likes of the Daily Mail is celebrating, the Guardian is striking a downbeat tone.

By Press Association Friday 31 Jan 2020, 7:27 AM
38 minutes ago 4,610 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4987265

NOT SURPRISINGLY, ON the last day of Britain’s membership of the EU, Brexit dominates the nation’s front pages on Friday.

The Daily Telegraph adopts a jubilant tone, with a picture of Boris Johnson under a Churchillian headline of “This is not an end, but a beginning”.

download - 2020-01-31T072140.164 Source: The Daily Telegraph

The Daily Mail hails it as a “new dawn for Britain”, The Sun says the nation’s course will change for the better, and the Daily Express is also euphoric.

download - 2020-01-31T072005.623

download - 2020-01-31T072050.505

The Times looks at business, leading on Johnson’s desire for a “Canada-style” trade pact with Brussels.

The Independent carries the word for “goodbye” in a multitude of European languages, but ponders whether it is “inevitable” Britain will one day rejoin the EU.

download - 2020-01-31T072214.452

Metro opts for a simple “Thank EU and goodbye”, while the i calls it the UK’s “leap into the unknown”.

download - 2020-01-31T072158.051

download - 2020-01-31T072031.854

And The Guardian strikes a distinctly downbeat tone, with a headline of “Small Island” over a story about “the biggest gamble in a generation”.

download - 2020-01-31T072113.160

Press Association

