Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 22 October 2022
Advertisement

'Surely... not again': UK papers focus on Johnson's possible return and Sunak's early lead

The headlines across the Irish Sea are all focusing on Johnson’s possible bid.

1 hour ago 8,889 Views 9 Comments

PERHAPS UNSURPRISINGLY, BORIS Johnson’s possible bid to return as leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister has dominated the UK papers this morning. 

The headlines across the Irish Sea are all focusing on Johnson’s possible leadership bid, as well as former Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s strong lead in garnering Tory support early on.

As the papers went to the presses, Sunak was reportedly on the threshold of obtaining the 100 votes needed from Conservative MPs to stand in the contest. Sunak’s supporters said he had achieved this number last night. 

“Tory tribes go to war,” reads the front page of The Guardian, which leads with the growing support for Boris Johnson’s “audacious bid to return to Downing Street”, and how it risked plunging the Conservative Party into “fresh chaos”.  

“Sunak races to secure majority of Tory MPs,” says The Daily Telegraph, which goes on to say that the former chancellor was “pushing towards a coronation”, but that support was mounting for Johnson.

The Financial Times focuses on the markets response to a possible Johnson leadership bid:

“Investors take fright at prospect of Johnson return as UK premier,” the front page reads.

The Daily Mail takes an interesting angle, leading with reports that senior Tories were trying to broker a meeting between Johnson and Sunak, in a bid to “end the bloodletting engulfing the party”.

“Surely.. not again,” leads The Daily Mirror, with a grainy shot of Johnson on holiday. 

“Boris Johnson and wife Carrie relax in the Caribbean as he plots a return as PM in a move that could split the Tories,” states the front page.

And last but not lea(f)st, The Daily Star has been rooting around the presses for a new vegetable to take centre stage.

Following the success of its Liz Truss vs a head of lettuce publicity campaign, The Star has turned over to that much maligned vegetable (or fruit), the aubergine (Oh-Bo-Gine?)

“They have tossed aside The Lettuce, now they’re serving up… the AUBERGINE,” the front page reads, accompanied by a disturbing image of Boris Johnson’s face inside an aubergine. 

“Just when you thought all the salad-based puns had been exhausted, posh aubergine Bozo Johnson has emerged as one of the favourites to replace Lettuce Liz as PM.” 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormacfitzgerald@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie