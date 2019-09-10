This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 10 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

MPs reject Johnson's second attempt to call general election

Parliament will be suspended and will resume on 14 October.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 10 Sep 2019, 12:41 AM
6 minutes ago 352 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4802374
Image: House of Commons
Image: House of Commons

THE UK PARLIAMENT will be suspended after MPs rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s second attempt to call a general election.  

In a vote tonight, the government’s motion was defeated by 293 ayes to 46 noes. 

Johnson had tried to force a 15 October general election – but the move, once again, was blocked by the opposition.

The prorogation – suspension – of parliament now takes effect for the next five weeks. Critics of Johnson have hit out at the suspension tactic saying it is a means of driving through the government’s “do or die” Brexit plans, leaving MPs with little time to debate the final Brexit outcome before 31 October deadline. 

In an attempt to avert a no-deal Brexit on 31 October, however, the so-called Benn bill became law today. 

The bill is designed to extend Article 50 and prevent the UK from leaving the EU without a deal. It would push the current Brexit deadline of 31 October to 31 January next year at the earliest and put a ban on a no-deal Brexit on the statute books. 

Tonight’s motion for an early election did not reach the two-thirds majority of the Fixed Term Parliaments Act in order to be passed. 

Speaking following the vote, Johnson said: “Once again, the opposition think they know better.”

MPs earlier this evening backed a motion requiring the release of the government’s no-deal planning documents and documents relating to the suspension of parliament. 

The motion, put forward by Dominic Grieve who lost the Conservative Party whip last week, requires the release of all internal communications, including with Boris Johnson’s controversial adviser Dominic Cummings. 

Parliament is due to return on 14 October. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie