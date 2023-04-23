Phone users in border counties may receive text from UK emergency alert system today

A TEST OF the UK’s new emergency alert system is taking place today.

Alerts may be received by some phone users in the border region if they roam onto a UK mobile phone network area this afternoon.

The Department of Environment, Climate and Communications has said that a small number of people may get a text and audio alert on their phone but there is no reason to be alarmed and no action is needed.

The test is due to take place between 3pm and 4pm and will cause phones to make a loud siren-like sound – even if they are set on silent – vibrate, and read out the alert.

“Vulnerable people, including victims of human trafficking and domestic abuse, may carry hidden phones for personal safety reasons. Anybody in this position who would prefer if their phone did not sound, should turn their phone off or switch it to airplane mode,” a statement from the department said.

“Alternatively, phone users may opt out of emergency alerts (on their device), but this is advised against for people’s safety. People are encouraged to only disable emergency alerts if absolutely necessary. The Department of Justice has written to stakeholders, including domestic violence services and charities, to ensure that any vulnerable phone users who they are aware of in the border region are made aware of the alert.”

On Sunday April 23rd at 3pm, the UK Government will be testing their new emergency alert system. Those living in or visiting the border counties may get a text and audio alert on their phone. There is no reason to be alarmed and no action is needed. | https://t.co/4OB2NbEo0T pic.twitter.com/54AdXlFXU7 — Dept. Environment, Climate and Communications (@Dept_ECC) April 19, 2023

The UK launched its emergency message system last month and it’s intended to be used in instances of severe flooding, fires or other extreme weather events.

The Department of Communications has said that it plans to introduce an emergency phone alert system in Ireland by the end of 2024.

The ‘Public Warning System’ would notify phone users who may be close to possible natural disasters or terror attacks.