Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 25 September 2022
Advertisement

UK Police drop investigation into ‘online threat’ made to JK Rowling

The author shared screenshots of a message from a user who had written ‘don’t worry you are next’ in response to her tweet about Salman Rushdie.

By Press Association Sunday 25 Sep 2022, 5:05 PM
53 minutes ago 2,494 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5876042
File photo of JK Rowling the World Premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.
Image: PA
File photo of JK Rowling the World Premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.
File photo of JK Rowling the World Premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.
Image: PA

A BRITISH POLICE investigation into an “online threat” to JK Rowling over her support for stabbing victim Salman Rushdie has been dropped.

The Harry Potter author, 57, shared screenshots of a message from a user who wrote “don’t worry you are next” in response to her tweet about Rushdie last month.

Indian-born British author Rushdie, whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution, 65 miles from Buffalo in New York state, when he was stabbed on August 12.

He has faced years of threats over his book The Satanic Verses, which has been banned in Iran since 1988 as many Muslims view it as blasphemous.

Rowling had said she felt “very sick” after hearing the news and hoped the novelist would “be OK”.

The same Twitter account to have messaged Rowling also posted messages praising the man who carried out the attack.

The tweet, which came from an account in Pakistan, was later removed.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Following a report made to police on Saturday August 13 2022 regarding an online threat, enquiries have been carried out into this matter and it has been established that it was made outwith the UK.

“Enquiries are now complete and there is no further police action at this time.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie