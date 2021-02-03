#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 3 February 2021
Advertisement

UK police issue appeal to find family members of Dublin man murdered in 1983

Detectives investigating the murder of Christopher Ainscough have made an arrest and are appealing for assistance to trace family members.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 3 Feb 2021, 3:48 PM
16 minutes ago 1,581 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5344056

xbmdithwqtf9dhrfkyxp Christopher Ainscough Source: Metropolitan Police

UK POLICE HAVE issued an appeal to trace family members of a Dublin man who was murdered in London in 1983. 

Detectives investigating the murder of 50-year-old Christopher Ainscough have made an arrest and are appealing for assistance to trace any known relatives of the victim.

Mr Ainscough was found dead inside his flat at Windmill Court in Shoot-Up Hill, Camden. It is believed he had been attacked sometime between 2 and 5 December 1983.

Mr Ainscough, who was born in Dublin, had suffered significant head injuries. An investigation was launched but his attacker was never identified.

At the time of his murder, officers attempted to trace and inform next of kin but were not successful, and over the course of time this has remained the case.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding of the Specialist Crime Command said today: “It is nearly 40 years since Christopher Ainscough was murdered and given the significant development in this investigation, we are now putting renewed vigour into identifying his next of kin so we can inform them of this latest news.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“If you knew Christopher or his family circumstances then please get in touch – we want to let his family know that Christopher remains at the centre of our thoughts and we are doing all we can to get justice for him and his loved ones.”

Anyone that can assist is asked to call the police incident room on 020 8721 4205.

The investigation into Christopher’s murder was reopened after someone attended a police station towards the end of 2020, claiming to have knowledge of the incident.

A 58-year-old man was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at a south London police station.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie