This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 10 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tube left in darkness as huge power cut hits a million people across Britain

Problems with two generators caused the massive electricity cut.

By AFP Saturday 10 Aug 2019, 8:10 AM
18 minutes ago 2,180 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4760455

UK power cuts People walking in complete darkness at Clapham Junction station. Source: Yui Mok/PA Images

NEARLY ONE MILLION people were affected by a major power outage for several hours across areas of England and Wales last night, including parts of London, causing rush-hour transportation chaos.

Problems with two generators caused the massive electricity cut, the National Grid said.

“This evening we had an unexpected and unusual event, the loss of two generators that connect to the GB transmission system, which led to a fall in the frequency of the electricity system,” National Grid said on Twitter.

The power was restored around 6:30 pm and “the system is now operating normally,” it said.

But the power outage led to many delays and cancellations of trains on Britain’s national rail network.

National Rail said the disruptions would continue on Friday and into Saturday morning “due to trains and traincrew in the wrong locations.”

Source: Guardian News/YouTube

It also affected road travel, with traffic lights not working on London streets. Air traffic was disrupted at the airport in Newcastle.

According to power utilities around the country, nearly one million people had to grapple with the blackout, including 300,000 in London and southeast England and 500,000 in the Midlands, southwest England and Wales. Some 110,000 were affected in Yorkshire and northeast England.

The British energy regulator Ofhem has called for the National Grid to provide an urgent and detailed report on the incident.

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie