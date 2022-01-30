#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Sunday 30 January 2022
Advertisement

UK preparing new Russia sanctions law to leave 'nowhere to hide'

The move is part of efforts to deter Moscow from invading Ukraine.

By AFP Sunday 30 Jan 2022, 10:47 AM
8 minutes ago 423 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5668673
Ukrainian reservists and civilians take part in training with the Territorial Defence Forces just outside the capital city of Kyiv yesterday
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Ukrainian reservists and civilians take part in training with the Territorial Defence Forces just outside the capital city of Kyiv yesterday
Ukrainian reservists and civilians take part in training with the Territorial Defence Forces just outside the capital city of Kyiv yesterday
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

BRITAIN WILL UNVEIL new sanctions legislation this week to hit “a much wider variety” of Russian economic targets as part of efforts to deter Moscow from invading Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said today.

The UK’s top diplomat said the draft law would widen the country’s sanctions toolbox so “any company of interest to the Kremlin and the regime in Russia” could be targeted.

“There will be nowhere to hide for Putin’s oligarchs,” Truss told Sky News.

“What I’ll be announcing later this week is improved legislation on sanctions so we can target more Russian interests that are of direct relevance to the Kremlin.

“What the legislation enables us to do is hit a much wider variety of targets, so there can be nobody who thinks that they will be immune to those sanctions.”

Relations between Russia and the West are at their lowest point since the Cold War after Moscow deployed tens of thousands of troops on the border of Ukraine.

Related Read

29.01.22 Biden to send troops to eastern Europe amid Ukraine diplomacy push

The military build-up has prompted fears it is planning an invasion, spooking Nato and its members in the region and prompting the Western alliance to explore bolstering its own deployments there.

Britain is preparing to offer Nato a “major” deployment of troops, weapons, warships and jets in Europe as soon as next week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced late on Saturday.

In her interview today, Truss warned that European allies must remain united in deterring Moscow, and prioritise “defending freedom and democracy” over “immediate financial issues”.

She noted Germany appeared to be taking “a much tougher line” on the controversial pipeline Nord Stream 2 built to relay Russian gas to Europe.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We cannot favour short-term economic interests over the long-term survival of freedom and democracy in Europe. That’s the tough decision all of us have got to make,” Truss said.

© AFP 2022 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie